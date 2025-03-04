Sabrina Carpenter Had A 7-Word Response After Complaints Came In From Brits About Her Lingerie-Clad Awards Performance

Singer/actress Sabrina Carpenter has been on quite the rise over the past couple of years. From becoming besties with music sensation Taylor Swift after opening for her during part of the Eras Tour, to her signature Brinacore style setting off nostalgia-laced fashion trends and one banging Vogue cover , the young pop star has been everywhere. Her recent performance at the BRIT Awards, however, led to some complaints from viewers because of her lingerie-filled look. But, Carpenter had a Short n’ Sweet response for those who disapproved.

How Did Sabrina Carpenter Respond After Viewers Complained About Her BRIT Awards Performance?

Just like you can’t be a major pop sensation without pulling out all the stops to perform at any and all awards shows possible, one could say that if you manage to accomplish that goal without getting some complaints for how you completed that mission on live TV, you’re kinda not fully doing your job. Well, “Espresso” songstress Sabrina Carpenter need not worry about that last part anymore, as her performance at the BRIT Awards had people in Great Britain all in a tizzy because of…ah, just take a look for yourself:

A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits) A photo posted by on

OK, so we have Carpenter in sparkly red lingerie on a pink heart-shaped bed dancing, singing her hit “Bed Chem” and doing some gyrating. Awesome, as far as myself and her millions of fans are concerned. But! You must know that there were many in the audience at home who were very much displeased with this occurring at only about 8:20 pm, which is prime time and not the approved hour for anything too sexy/racy/gyrate-y.

As one fan noted in the Instagram comments where the star posted pics of the evening, the lover of Old Hollywood glam apparently “got the Facebook parents pissed off.” Just look at a couple of the comments from X :

Sabrina Carpenter doing Bed Chem pre-watershed? The ofcom complaints about that performance are gonna be through the roof but I enjoyed it. That’s my girl!

Sabrina Carpenter has a lovely voice & is a stunning woman, why on earth does she feel the need to open her legs? It’s like watching live pornography. It’s supposed to be a family show!

So, how did the former Girl Meets World star respond? When she posted those pictures from the event on her social media, she captioned it by only saying:

Brits 🇬🇧💋 i now know what watershed is!!!!

Just so you’re aware, "watershed" is what they call the television programming block that comes after 9 p.m., where things of a more risqué nature can be shown. The BRITS started at 8 p.m., however, and Carpenter opened the show by getting down in her lingerie before a half hour had even passed, thus leaving some upset about the content of her performance.

I can only imagine that the network knew they were going to get complaints and figured it was worth it, as they and those producing the award show likely approved Carpenter’s set. As already noted, this type of thing is basically Pop Star 101. Keeping people talking about any and all performances as much as possible is a must, and we can see that this young performer with a great sense of humor has learned the rules early and will probably continue to wow in many ways going forward.