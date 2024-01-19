After Schmigadoon Was Canceled By Apple TV+, Fans Are Not Holding Back Their Distraught Thoughts

Fans have had to pour one out left and right for canceled shows over the last year, and Schmigadoon! is the latest one. The beloved Apple TV+ musical comedy starred SNL alum Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key and premiered in 2021. The series is centered on a couple who become trapped in musical theatre settings. Even despite the second season being better than the first, it wasn’t enough to keep the show-stopping series going, and fans are rightfully upset.

Plenty of musical lovers and theatre kids took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the upsetting news. Very appropriately, one fan used a clip of an auction from Schmigadoon! to share what they were planning on doing, even if they didn’t have the means to do so. It’s all to save the series, and they are willing to do anything:

My broke ass stepping into Apple TV’s office trying to save Schmigadoon pic.twitter.com/Lf8DCZdJp4January 18, 2024 See more

It’s definitely disappointing that Schmigadoon! was canceled, especially since it was among the shows renewed amid cancellations in 2022. It seems like the musical comedy’s luck ran out, even with Schmigadoon!’s talented cast. One fan used a GIF from the series of Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit to describe how they’re feeling toward Apple TV+, and they probably aren’t the only ones:

WHICH EVER APPLE TV+ PERSON CANCELED SCHMIGADOON I WILL FIND YOU pic.twitter.com/rTe0T9fr2BJanuary 18, 2024 See more

Among Schmigadoon’s cast was Cecily Strong, who left Saturday Night Live in 2022. Her being on the Apple series did not diminish her previous and beloved roles on the long-running variety sketch series, and one fan mixed SNL and Schmigadoon! to show their feelings, and it’s pretty relatable:

not schmigadoon! pic.twitter.com/wk3dKVbWGCJanuary 18, 2024 See more

While some fans are angry, others are simply depressed and in denial, which can be expected. Although not a Schmigadoon!-related clip, one fan did use a moment from Stranger Things with Eleven freaking out that is very applicable to this situation:

THEY CANCELED SCHMIGADOON pic.twitter.com/3yOC89wMq0January 18, 2024 See more

Overall, most fans are feeling quite upset at Apple TV+. It’s clear that people wanted more, and it’s unknown if the show will be able to find a new home elsewhere, but hopefully it does. What is known is that people are not very big fans of the streamer at the moment, and I really don’t blame them:

To whoever at @apple was involved in canceling Schmigadoon pic.twitter.com/PPR2JgFWI3January 18, 2024 See more

Schmigadoon! was the latest show to be canceled by Apple TV+. The streamer also quietly canceled the coming-of-age basketball drama Swagger in December after two seasons. We may only be less than three weeks into the new year, but it already seems like 2024 will be yet another harsh year for cancellations.

If fans continue sharing their thoughts on Schmigadoon!, perhaps it will get picked up after all, especially since the third season was already planned out, as creator Cinco Paul shared on X. At the very least, people should sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the heck out of the first two seasons, because you never know what could happen.