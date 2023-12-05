Amazon Got Notice For Reacher Renewal And A Cancellation, But Apple TV+ Also Quietly Canceled A Show

As 2023 prepares to come to a close, streaming services are still in the process of renewing and canceling shows as they see fit. The latest streamer to get some major recognition for making some major decisions with its content offerings is Amazon Prime Video. In recent days, the brand has received buzz for dropping some good news about Reacher , which was renewed for a third season ahead of the second’s debut. The platform simultaneously made headlines for canceling British drama Riches after only one season. As all of that has played out though, some may not have noticed that Apple TV+ quietly axed one of its own original shows.

Some Apple TV+ subscribers may be saddened to hear that Swagger has officially been canceled after two seasons. The coming-of-age basketball drama’s demise was confirmed by series creator Reggie Rock Bythewood. The New York Undercover and A Different World alum responded to the cancellation through a message posted to his Instagram . Bythewood shared gratitude to the series’ cast and as well as the producers, including NBA star Kevin Durant, and also sent a message to the fans:

What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun. That’s a blessing. KD, Brian, Rich, Imagine and CBS Studios, thanks for your trust. Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that. Cast, writers and crew, you have my gratitude. Walk off the set with Swagger. For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined. To the industry, don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories.

That’s a firm message and, based on the comments, fans seem to appreciate the sentiments. However, it also looks like they’re hoping to help the show get revived in some way. That doesn’t seem to be a possibility right now, but you can’t help but appreciate their passion.

Arguably one of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch , Swagger takes a deep dive into youth basketball, specifically its strengths as well as the politics that play into it. Of course, that examination also includes its impact on athletes, their families and communities as a whole. The show’s 10-episode first season premiered on the platform in October 2021, and the second debuted this past June as part of the 2023 TV schedule . Among the show’s ensemble cast are O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer and Orlando Jones.

Like Prime Video, Netflix and some of its other competitors, Apple’s flagship streamer has made some significant moves with its original series over the past few months. One-season show High Desert was canned back in June and, in August, the streamer really went on a roll with cancellations . At that point, Suspicion, Monster Factory and City on Fire were also each sacked after single-season runs.

The axe may continue to cut down series as the year continues to dwindle down. Such a prospect is a bit nerve-wracking, if you’re like me and are hoping your favorite shows get to keep going. Ultimately though, what’s simply bound to happen is that some of us will be pleased, like Reacher fans are, while others will be left feeling a loss, such as devotees of Riches and Swagger.