After Wednesday’s Big Twist Ending, Christina Ricci Gets Asked If She’ll Return For Season 2

Spoilers for Wednesday ahead! Read with caution.

One of the great pleasures of Wednesday was getting to see two actresses who have played the iconic Addams Family character on the same screen. With Jenna Ortega in the titular role and Christina Ricci -- who played the character in the feature films from the ‘90s -- as the unexpected villain in the Netflix series, it was so fun to see the two women collaborate. However, at the end of Wednesday’s first season, one of the biggest questions I had was if Ricci could return as Marilyn Thornhill in Season 2. Now, the actress is weighing in on the possibility of coming back to the world of the Addams Family.

While Ricci’s character comes off as a sweet and innocent herbology teacher at the beginning of Wednesday, by the end it’s revealed that she’s the mastermind behind the plan to torment and take down Wednesday. While Thornhill is defeated at the end of the season, thanks to some bees, and Tyler the monster seems to have gone away for now, it’s unclear if they're gone for good. So, ET asked the actress about her potential return to Wednesday , which was renewed for Season 2 a few months ago, and while she couldn’t say much, she did say that her return is possible:

I don't think I'm allowed to say. On my end, the door is open. She was so fun to play! It's always so fun to play a villain.

I know I’d love to see Ricci return. She really only got to shine as the villain during the shocking finale, and based on fans' reactions , it feels like lots of people want to see her return to the series. Considering the identity of Wednesday’s big bad was a mystery for the majority of the season, it would be so fun to actually see Thornhill and Tyler developing their maniacal plans and working to take down the kids of Nevermore in Season 2.

Along with the audience wanting Ricci to return, I’d assume the cast of Wednesday also wants to see the Yellowjackets star come back. It seems like they all loved working with her, and Jenna Ortega explained that she was “terrified” to work with her , but that was because of how much respect she had for Ricci and her work as Wednesday in The Addams Family movies. I know if I worked on the series I'd be honored to have this iconic Addams alum among the cast. Also, seeing Ricci playing a campy villain is a delight, and it seems like she also has a blast playing the show's antagonist.