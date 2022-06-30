Ahead Of Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale, Fans Are Going Cuckoo Bananas Worrying About Steve Harrington

Spoiler alert for Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4.

Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 is upon us, and in the month since Volume 1 premiered, fans have been concerned about what the final two episodes hold for our heroes, as they continue to fight Vecna, the Russians, the government, and El’s “Papa.” Steve Harrington’s fate, in particular, has viewers worried, as he was attacked by Demo-Bats in the Upside Down. After some recent comments from the Duffer brothers, fans are straight up losing it over the thought of that perfect, perfect hair being messed up... I mean, Steve dying.

When speaking about a fan theory that Steve might suffer some after-effects from the Demo-Bats that attacked him in the Upside Down, Ross Duffer shot that down, saying that if Steve is going to die, it won’t be bat-related. This comment was followed by another from Ross, when he said he’s excited that fans are worried about Steve and the other characters’ fates, because we should be.

There may not be a whole lot that the Stranger Things fanbase can do, but if Joe Keery’s character doesn’t make it out of Season 4, it won’t be for lack of effort. This fan ran to church to ask for divine intervention for Steve’s future. Literally ran!

Just ran to church to pray for Steve and back. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/paBlyCmkoZJune 30, 2022 See more

And in the absence of divine intervention, one can always fall back on Taylor Swift. One fan found a stunningly simple, yet wildly appropriate way to adapt the lyrics to “Enchanted” to fit Steve Harrington’s current situation:

Me with Steve Harrington ❤️‍🩹 #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/fDplqny6Y9June 30, 2022 See more

Everybody gather your Hellfire Club (with matching T-shirts, please), grab your slingshot, and make sure to pack extra batteries. We're ready to fight for the life and hair that is Steve Harrington’s! We ride at midnight (or whatever time new Netflix content drops in your time zone)!

Assemble the troops, engage all defenses, everyone fall back and HOLD THE LINE. We must protect Steve Harrington at all costs. #StrangerThingsJune 30, 2022 See more

Lots of fans pointed to Steve’s character arc as a reason he should be saved. Season 1 Steve Harrington was kind of a dick, but now, even though he jokes about always having to be the babysitter, he’s done a damn good job of keeping all those kids alive! Will that be his saving grace, or will Steve go out like a hero?

Protect Steve Harrington at all costs. #StrangerThings #HorrorCommunity pic.twitter.com/q6fTgE92P1June 30, 2022 See more

But you know what? If things don’t go our way when the final two episodes drop, it’s going to suck, but that doesn’t mean we should spoil it for everybody else. If Steve Harrington does meet his maker, don’t be this guy:

If they'll kill Steve...I'm literally giving spoilers to everyone...so that they have fewer viewers....😤😤😤idc if it's pointless #StrangerThingsJune 30, 2022 See more

And I usually don’t get behind the “Let this person live and kill off this guy instead!” kind of bargaining, but I actually don’t disagree with this tweet:

Instead of Steve or Eddie or Nancy or Robin or Max they should get this mf. He's so fucking annoying istg. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ozKgMz5UOzJune 30, 2022 See more

Whether or not Steve dies remains to be seen, as well as whether that would affect how many people tune in for the fifth and final season. Personally, this is more my kind of threat:

If Steve dies, that’s it, I’m canceling my Netflix subscription. 😤 (Until the last season comes out 👀🤫) #ProtectSteve #StrangerThings https://t.co/QiNs1JGnXYJune 30, 2022 See more