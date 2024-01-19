Alan Ritchson Is Back On Set Filming Reacher Season 3 And Things Are Getting Pretty Messy
Just the way fans like it.
The hints continue to drop online regarding Reacher Season 3, especially now that the current Reacher season – available to those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription – is coming to a close. The final shot of Reacher Season 2, episode 7 promises a massive confrontation between Alan Ritchson and Robert Patrick… even if the Terminator 2 star wishes he’d done one thing different. We know Ritchson will survive the conflict. He’s Jack Reacher after all! And even though he won’t come right out and tell us the book that they are basing Reacher Season 3 on, Ritchson will continue to share teases for Season 3 like this one:
Alan Ritchson looks positively thrilled to be filthy dirty on the set of Reacher Season 3. And the description that he uses – “crustier than ever” – might just apply to the mood that he was in when they snapped this photo for his Instagram page. But that’s because Ritchson isn’t afraid to get himself a little dirty in the process of playing the agent of vengeance, Jack Reacher, in the series that’s adapted from the Lee Child books.
Based solely on Ritchson’s look in this photo, fans already are trying to figure out the source material for Reacher Season 3. As when this commenter writes:
We don’t know the Lee Child book that will be the inspiration for Reacher Season 3. But in our exclusive interview with Maria Sten, she hinted at her hope that one of the five existing Frances Neagley stories continues the series, so that she could stay on as a recurring character in Reacher’s world. That’d be cool. But like many in the comments under this IG photo shared by Ritchson, I’m ready for a lone-wolf Reacher story, one that separates him from the cold comfort of his Army teammates. Is it too much to ask for 61 Hours?
Alan Ritchson has been sharing images from the set for some time now, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Reacher Season 3 arrives on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service by the end of the year. Maybe we will even get some footage from the next season, followed by a reveal off the source book, following the finale. That episode will drop on Friday, January 19, after which you will be able to watch the first two Reacher seasons in full. It’s worth it. It’s one of the best Amazon Prime shows available right now.
