Alan Ritchson Is Back On Set Filming Reacher Season 3 And Things Are Getting Pretty Messy

The hints continue to drop online regarding Reacher Season 3, especially now that the current Reacher season – available to those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription – is coming to a close. The final shot of Reacher Season 2, episode 7 promises a massive confrontation between Alan Ritchson and Robert Patrick… even if the Terminator 2 star wishes he’d done one thing different . We know Ritchson will survive the conflict. He’s Jack Reacher after all! And even though he won’t come right out and tell us the book that they are basing Reacher Season 3 on , Ritchson will continue to share teases for Season 3 like this one:

Alan Ritchson looks positively thrilled to be filthy dirty on the set of Reacher Season 3. And the description that he uses – “crustier than ever” – might just apply to the mood that he was in when they snapped this photo for his Instagram page . But that’s because Ritchson isn’t afraid to get himself a little dirty in the process of playing the agent of vengeance, Jack Reacher, in the series that’s adapted from the Lee Child books.

Based solely on Ritchson’s look in this photo, fans already are trying to figure out the source material for Reacher Season 3. As when this commenter writes:

Calling it now: this is Alan filming the scene in “Die Trying” where he’s crawling under the ground and trying not to give into his claustrophobic fears. I bet they’re doing that book for season 3!!

Not a bad guess. And also not the only person to guess it.

Hoping it is book 2 Die Trying or book 16 the affair

We don’t know the Lee Child book that will be the inspiration for Reacher Season 3. But in our exclusive interview with Maria Sten, she hinted at her hope that one of the five existing Frances Neagley stories continues the series, so that she could stay on as a recurring character in Reacher’s world. That’d be cool. But like many in the comments under this IG photo shared by Ritchson, I’m ready for a lone-wolf Reacher story, one that separates him from the cold comfort of his Army teammates. Is it too much to ask for 61 Hours?