Alan Ritchson Just Got Great News For Reacher Season 4 Days After Landing A New Amazon Movie

Alan Ritchson has been on a roll for a while, and things seem to only be getting better for him. That’s because a few days after the announcement that he’d be starring in Amazon MGM Studios’ book-to-screen adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ Counting Miracles, Prime Video revealed the release window for Reacher’s third season while also breaking the news that it has already been renewed for Season 4 too.

Reacher Got An Early Renewal For Season 4

I don’t really think anyone is shocked Reacher got renewed for Season 4. However, it is surprising that it happened so fast. Per Variety , Amazon decided to renew the Alan Ritchson-led show for its senior season at the same time it was revealed that Season 3 will be on the 2025 TV schedule .

Before this, we knew Season 3 would be based on Lee Child’s Persuader and that a lot of the cast, including Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall and more would be back. Now, along with questions about the upcoming junior installment, we can start to ponder which book Season 4 will be based on, among other things, which is thrilling.

Along with this renewal news, it was announced last week that an untitled Neagley project was in the works. That series will focus on Maria Sten’s character, private investigator Frances Neagley.

Basically, what I’m saying here is Amazon has a lot of confidence in the Reacher franchise, and that makes sense. It’s one of Prime Video’s best shows , and it’s one of the most viewed too. Plus, not only does the streamer love Jack Reacher’s universe, it also adores the guy who plays him, because this news came right after Alan Ritchson’s new movie with the platform was announced.

This News Comes Right After It Was Announced That Alan Ritchson Would Be Leading A Prime Video Movie

Last week, it was announced that Alan Ritchson’s streak of making book-to-screen adaptations for Amazon would expand past Reacher as he’s set to star in Counting Miracles . The actor has a three-picture deal with Amazon MGM Studios, and this Nicholas Sparks adaptation will be part of that.

The book this movie is based on was released last week, and it is already a bestseller. It follows an Army Ranger named Tanner who goes back to his hometown to find his estranged dad. During that trip, he also meets a single mother named Kaitlyn. As Sparks’ books go, a love story ensues, and you’ll probably need tissues when you read and/or watch it.

Overall, this is fantastic news for Ritchson, Amazon and fans of the actor and these projects. On top of both Reacher and Counting Miracles adapting beloved stories, they will also give viewers the chance to see this actor’s full range.