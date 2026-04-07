One Country Is Fighting Back Majorly Against Netflix Price Hikes, But Streamer Plans To Appeal
They do not approve of the price jumps.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Netflix has raised its prices…again. Every time this happens, subscribers get upset about it. However, now, as Netflix’s 2026 schedule chugs along, it’s gone further than people being angry. That’s because an Italian court has ruled that this is illegal. However, the streamer does plan to appeal this ruling.
It’s not unusual for the price of a Netflix subscription to go up. Sometimes, we can see it coming, and this time, it came a little over a year after the streamer last raised the cost.
Right as this update was announced in the United States, a court in Rome ruled that hikes are illegal. This ruling is in favor of a consumer advocacy group that claimed that Netflix's price increases between 2017 and 2024 were illegal, according to Variety. It also said subscribers should get a refund for what they’ve already paid.Article continues below
Italy’s Movimento Consumatori consumer advocacy group has explained that it believes what Netflix did is a breach of the country’s national consumer code. According to that code, which limits the "discretionary power companies have to raise prices," updates like this one can’t be made without a valid reason. The lawyers who represented the consumers, Paolo Fiorio and Riccardo Pinna, explained:
Netflix now has 90 days to comply with the ruling. If they don’t, each day it's delayed, the company will have to pay a penalty of €700 ($800).
In a statement, Netflix has said it will appeal this. And the report claimed that it could appeal to delay or stop the ruling. Here’s part of the streamer’s statement:
Now, it’s possible that this ruling could make a massive impact in Europe. That’s because legal action has been taken for similar reasons in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands. So far, the streamer has had to deal with little or no consequences.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As I mentioned earlier, all this happened after the price hike announcement in the United States. As of May 1st, the plan I use, which is Netflix’s Without Ads plan, will cost $19.99 per month, which is $2 more than what subscribers are currently paying. Meanwhile, the Standard With Ads plan (which does limit the content you can watch due to licensing restrictions) will go up $1, from $7.99 to $8.99. Lastly, the Premium plan will go up by $2, from $24.99 per month to $26.99 per month.
This case in Rome likely will not have any impact on what’s going on in the US at the moment. However, the timing of it all is notable. So, as the situation continues to develop, we’ll keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.