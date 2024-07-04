All The Bridgerton Seasons Are Taking Over Netflix's Top 10 Lists, And I’m Burning For A (Very Welcome) Trend It’s Inspired More Fans To Do

With the release of Bridgerton Season 3 on the 2024 TV schedule , the regency romance is more popular than ever! As Netflix viewing statistics reveal, every season of the series based on Julia Quinn’s novels is being watched by a lot of people right now around the world. After looking at the official numbers, I need to talk about one exciting trend I’m seeing among fellow fans of the series.

Bridgerton Is Dominating Netflix’s Global Top 10... Big Time

As recorded by Netflix ’s latest weekly global top 10 list, every Bridgerton season is accounted for right now. Check out the chart below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Netflix Global Top 10 - TV (English) Title Weeks In Top 10 Hours Viewed 1. Bridgerton: Season 3 7 52,900,000 2. Supacell: Season 1 1 33,500,000 3. Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 1 20,500,000 4. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1 2 24,500,000 5. Bridgerton: Season 2 22 17,800,000 6. Bridgerton: Season 1 16 16,400,000 7. Your Honor: Season 1 3 18,600,000 8. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story 10 11,700,000 9. Sweet Tooth: Season 3 4 11,200,000 10. Perfect Match: Season 2 4 16,800,000

The latest season that brought Penelope and Colin’s friends-to-lovers romance has been hugely popular since part one dropped back in May, earning a spot high up for the past seven weeks! As the official numbers show, during the last week of June, Bridgerton Season 3 was still sitting pretty at No. 1!

What’s also impressive is that fans are either going back and watching the other seasons or getting into the show for the first time on the heels of this new season. Just check out Season 2 at No. 5 and Season 1 at No. 6. Those with a Netflix subscription have been watching Season 2 in droves since January in anticipation of the show’s return and going back to Season 1 in huge numbers since March!

(Image credit: Netflix)

I’m Especially Elated That More Fans Are Catching Up On Queen Charlotte

As a fan of the series, it’s great to see how much of a phenomenon Bridgerton continues to be (even if it’s not horny enough for us ). However, there’s something specific that struck me about the Global Top 10 numbers. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is also on the list!! Per the charts, the spinoff based on an actual queen of the same name has been in Netflix’s top 10 for the past ten weeks.

Look, I understand why the buzz for Queen Charlotte was not as strong as when it came out last year. I’ll admit, I didn’t press play as quickly as I have for the other Bridgerton seasons. But once I did, I was pleasantly surprised to count the season as my favorite thing Bridgerton has made thus far. Sure, it doesn’t have the serial quality (and drama) of Lady Whistledown’s commentary from one season to the next, but it made for an enrapturing story from the Regency era.

Unlike Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes personally wrote most of the episodes, and I could tell there was an improvement in the writing from the TV icon and overall quality. Yes, Queen Charlotte ’s story is actually really sad , as opposed to the lighter touch of the main series, but it’s an absolute must-watch show for fans of Bridgerton that not enough people caught on to the first time around.

Overall, I’m so happy it’s getting another moment in the sun, and if you haven't hopped on the Queen Charlotte bandwagon, you should do so ASAP!