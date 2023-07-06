Cynthia Nixon Reveals Her ‘Worry’ About Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That Cameo

The Sex and the City franchise is one that means a great deal to its generations of fans, including both TV shows and the two movies. The fandom recently celebrated as Season 2 of And Just Like That began airing on Max, which was formerly known as HBO Max . The dramedy's sophomore season is a few episodes in, although we know that Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall will be back for a cameo sometime during this new season. And Cynthia Nixon has revealed her “worry” about that upcoming cameo.

Samantha was noticeably absent throughout the first season of And Just Like That, but her fallout with Carrie made for a compelling story. It was leaked that Cattrall would have a cameo in AJLT, although the details are still a mystery. Cynthia Nixon recently spoke to The Times about that upcoming appearance, and the concerns she has about the discourse surrounding the spinoff. As she put it,

I worry that with all the buildup people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.

Points were made. Perhaps the biggest point of conversation surrounding And Just Like That Season 2 is about Kim Cattrall ’s cameo as Samantha, with even Sarah Jessica Parker sharing her excitement despite any personal issues that exist. Still, Nixon wants fans to adjust their expectations because it’s a rather small role. Although Cattrall was once again styled by Patricia Field for the occasion.

Much like her practical character Miranda Hobbes, it looks like Cynthia Nixon is being logical about what’s still to come in AJLT. While she’s likely excited for Samantha’s inclusion, she doesn’t want the fans to put too much stock in that upcoming sequence. After all, it’s a cameo not a bonafide role in the Sex and the City spin off. Still, there’s likely going to be discourse surrounding Season 2 until Sam finally shows up.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The news that Cattrall would briefly appear in And Just Like That was a shock for both the fans of the show and those who have been following the drama between her and the SATC cast/creatives. Prior to the spinoff’s inception, a third Sex and the City movie was in development. But Cattrall didn’t want to play Sam again , which seemingly killed the project.

Back in 2018 Kim Cattrall called out Sarah Jessica Parker online following the death of her brother, claiming the Carrie Bradshaw actress and her were never actually friends. Combined with the third movie being scrapped, tensions felt sky high. So when AJLT was announced, it was a surprise to no one that the fan favorite character wasn’t included.