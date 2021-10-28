Army Of Thieves Streaming: How To Watch The Army Of The Dead Prequel

It seems like it was only yesterday that Zack Snyder took audiences to a zombie-infested Las Vegas in Army of the Dead (less than six months, really). And while it will be some time before the visionary director continues the story of his budding Netflix franchise, we will be able to see how things got started, for one fan-favorite character at least, with the prequel Army of Thieves, which makes its debut Friday, October 29. The heist film, which centers on master safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs), is set six years prior to the events of Army of the Dead and will shed light on the early days of the zombie outbreak that turned Las Vegas into a walking graveyard. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Army of Thieves streaming as well as information on the franchise moving forward.

How To Watch Army Of Thieves Streaming

Just as was the case for Army of the Dead in May 2021, everyone with an active Netflix account will be able to watch Army of Thieves streaming as soon as it drops on the platform at 3:01 a.m. EDT Friday, October 29. But those going into the prequel film expecting to see a lot of zombie action should go in understanding that while there are a few zombie moments sprinkled in throughout the movie, this is more of a heist comedy that largely takes place before the outbreak of the undead featured in Zack Snyder’s technicolor thrill ride, which is still in its infancy here. But if you are a fan of Ludwig Dieter and want to know more about the character’s origins, then head on over to Netflix (or click the link below).

Stream Army of Thieves on Netflix.

How To Watch Army Of The Dead Streaming

Some might want to revisit Army of the Dead after checking out Army of Thieves and others will surely want it the other way around, but no matter which direction you take, know that you can watch Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film on Netflix, making for one hell of a double-feature whether you’re watching it over Halloween weekend or at some point in the future.

If you have yet to go back and watch Army of the Dead since you first heard about all those fan theories about time loops, heard mention of robot zombies sent in by the government, and fun facts about why and how Tig Notaro replaced Chris D’Elia, now’s the perfect time. Plus, that amazing opening title sequence (with Richard Cheese) is more than deserving of another watch.

Stream Army of the Dead on Netflix.

When Can We Expect To See The Anime Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas Prequel Series

Army of Thieves isn’t the only Army of the Dead prequel coming our way, as Netflix will soon be the home of the anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which sounds like it will focus more on the zombie-killing action than globe-trotting heists. The series will follow Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), and other members of the elite military squad seen throughout the first movie. No exact date has been given as to when the six-episode series will make its Netflix debut, but the streaming service is eyeing a Spring 2022 release, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides Army of Thieves, there are still plenty of great 2021 Netflix movies coming our ways before the end of the year, including the highly-anticipated action thriller Red Notice, which features Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Oh, and don’t forget to check out all the other 2021 new movie releases coming to theaters and streaming services the final two months of the year.