As A Big Bridgerton Fan, I'm So In Love With Nicola Coughlan's Sweet Response To First Major Award Nod

Bridgerton is not only one of the best shows on Netflix , it’s also among the top series I saw in 2024. So, I was absolutely elated to learn that the series is being recognized at the 2025 SAG Awards. When the nominations were announced on Wednesday morning, not only was the series given a nod in the ensemble category, but the show’s own Lady Whistledown actress, Nicola Coughlan, was given a nod too. I love how the actress responded to the big news!

Nicola Coughlan was praised by critics when Season 3 of Bridgerton came out last year. However, how incredible is it that the actress has earned a nomination for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking place in Los Angeles in late February too? She's certainly thrilled about this development, as she responded to her nomination in the sweetest way. Take a look:

This is a very lovely early birthday present! I’m absolutely in shock and so honoured thank you @sagawards and so proud of the whole @bridgertonnetflix family

The Irish actress is set to turn 38 on Thursday, and as she wrote on Instagram , she was “absolutely in shock” and “honoured” to be given the nod by SAG-AFTRA. The American labor union is represented by actors, so she’s being recognized by her fellow performers. Therefore, this is a major honor, and like the actress, I'm so thrilled for her. She deserves this!

Here’s the list of her fellow nominees in the category she was placed in:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock – “MATLOCK” NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington – “BRIDGERTON” ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn – “THE DIPLOMAT” KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT” ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko – “SHŌGUN”



The SAG nod actually marks the actress’s first major award nomination ever. Coughlan wasn’t part of the nominees at the 2025 Golden Globes . In the same category at that awards show, Anna Sawai won over Kathy Bates for Matlock, Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon, Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Keira Knightley for Black Doves and Keri Russell for The Diplomat. Sawai also ruled the category at the 2024 Emmy Awards . So, there is a frontrunner going into the SAG awards, however, that doesn't make this recognition for the Bridgerton star less exciting.

In the past, the Screen Actor Guild Awards nominated Regé-Jean Page for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of Bridgerton. However, Jason Bateman won for his role in Ozark. The same year, Bridgerton was first recognized for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, which the series is being nominated for a second time now. Check out the category’s nominees:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series BRIDGERTON THE DAY OF THE JACKAL THE DIPLOMAT SHOGUN SLOW HORSES



Even though some might say the latest season of Bridgerton wasn’t horny enough , the Screen Actors Guild certainly took notice of Coughlan and her cast this past season more than they have for the past two seasons.

Additionally, Bridgerton’s own Jonathan Bailey earned a nomination for his place in the Wicked cast . Check it:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero – “WICKED” YURA BORISOV / Igor – “ANORA” KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan – “A REAL PAIN” EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn – “THE APPRENTICE”



Look at this cast go!