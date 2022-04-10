How Khloé Kardashian Allegedly Heckled Ex Tristan Thompson's Appearance On The Kardashians During Premiere

When The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu, viewers are going to once again be able to immerse themselves in the relationship drama of our favorite reality TV family. The previews tease a number of situations we can’t wait to dive deeper into, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s hopes to have a baby and Kim Kardashian’s issues with Kanye West amid their divorce. The series will also feature Khloé Kardashian and the struggles she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson endured regarding his cheating scandals and paternity drama . When that subject was broached during the recent red carpet premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé allegedly had a pretty funny reaction.

Page Six reported that according to sources, Khloé Kardashian yelled at the screen during the premiere when her ex-boyfriend appeared in a scene telling her he was working to win her trust back. One source said they heard someone in the audience yell, “Liar!” as the NBA player spoke, and quickly realized who was heckling Tristan Thompson:

It was Khloé. She yelled super loud, ‘Liar.’

A second source confirmed the supposed outburst, but clarified that “it wasn’t an angry yell,” saying the Good American co-founder was having fun and laughing with the other members of the audience. The source gave context to Khloé Kardashian’s alleged jeering, saying:

She jokingly said, ‘Liar.’ People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits.

It certainly seems on brand for the youngest Kardashian sister to make light of what might have otherwise been an awkward few minutes of screen time. It sounds like she was just enjoying the event, which was attended by much of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kris Jenner was there with boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kourtney Kardashian attended with fiancé Travis Barker and his children. Pete Davidson was present for the screening in support of Kim Kardashian, though he did not walk the red carpet with his girlfriend . Tristan Thompson was reportedly not at the premiere.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True Thompson, who will turn 4 on April 12. Just days ahead of True’s birth in 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with multiple women. However, they stayed together until February 2019, when the NBA player cheated again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods .

The couple apparently reunited at some point after quarantining together in 2020, but they broke up again in 2021 following more cheating allegations. It’s believed that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were together when he conceived a child with Maralee Nichols. Nichols gave birth to a son in December 2021, and a paternity test proved that Thompson is his father. The Chicago Bull issued an apology to True’s mother upon receiving the results of the test, saying she didn’t deserve the way he had treated her. Kardashian has not commented publicly on the situation, but if the reports from The Kardashians premiere are true, at least we know she can laugh about it.