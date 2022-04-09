How Many Seasons Will Hulu’s The Kardashians Have? Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Have An Ambitious Number In Mind

The most infamous reality TV family of all time, that is the Kardashian-Jenners, has found a new home on Hulu. Their upcoming show for the streaming platform, simply called The Kardashians, will again showcase their various personal lives and businesses – with a few notable absences like Caitlyn Jenner. The first season is slated to drop in just a few days, but there is already talk about how many more seasons are in store for the future. Apparently, Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, have a specific and ambitious number in mind.

Hulu’s The Kardashians had its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday – and Kim Kardashian interestingly walked the red carpet for it without boyfriend Pete Davidson. (More on them later.) The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the stars at the event and tried to nail down an estimate for what’s next after the 40 episodes/2 seasons worth of the series that have already been filmed. Matriarch Kris Jenner commented that a “nice even number” of seasons would suffice, and Kim seemingly agreed. Here’s their exchange from the outlet:

Kris Jenner: Another 20, why not?

Kim Kardashian: I hope another 20, right? If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it.

It’s hard to say if the two were just being glib or not, considering how Keeping Up with the Kardashians had a fairly decent 20-season run itself. But in all actuality, the potential for The Kardashians lasting just as long is no joke. When the family initially announced their “global content” partnership with Disney/Hulu, they would state that it was a “multi-year” deal. How many years constitutes multiple remains to be seen, but Disney will most likely desire to capitalize on the frequently viral group of women for however long they wish.

Suffice to say, the family’s “content” is seemingly neverending in that new potential “storylines” crop up almost daily. In the interim since filming the Hulu series, Kim Kardashian has waded into quite the controversy for reflecting on women in business and their work ethic (or lack thereof). Not to mention, a social media feud has erupted between the Skims CEO, her new boyfriend, and ex-husband Kanye West. The new show, in theory, could run for many-a-season on just that storyline alone.

What we know so far about the forthcoming reality TV show, though, is that there will evidently be more of a balance between screentime for their personal drama and their billion-dollar companies. Nevertheless, the drama itself will be in spades, as seen in The Kardashians’ first official trailer. In it, Kim Kardashian’s rapper ex-husband and Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson are both brought up, and it looks and sounds very emotional for the sisters.

All in all, Kim Kardashian told The Hollywood Reporter that they really missed filming as a unit and that their latest endeavor is “different” this time around. She continued that even if sometimes they may opt to not show something too sensitive on-camera, they have a standing “no-boundaries” theory when it comes to filming for the masses.

Whatever the case may be in the long-term, the immediate future promises that viewers are in for a big splash. Hopefully, The Kardashians can follow through on such a promise. The first of the 10-episode premiere season debuts on April 14 and then every Thursday thereafter with a Hulu subscription!