Viral TikTok Video Claims Kim Kardashian Photoshopped In True Thompson, And I Can’t Unsee It

The various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have some of the most interesting social media presences of any celebrities in Hollywood. The reality TV stars use their accounts for an array of reasons, whether it be to promote their specific brands, show off stunning vacation photos or to post general thirst traps (as Khloé Kardashian recently did) . They also use them to post family photos, including snapshots of their children . Kim recently posted a few of her daughter, Chicago and Khloé’s little one, True Thompson. However, a viral TikTok video claims that the latter child was photoshopped, and I honestly can’t unsee it now.

Kim Kardashian’s two Instagram photos seemed to show the two cousins spending time at Disneyland. On the surface, it’s a sweet post, and both children seem very happy. However, in the comments, a number of Kardashian’s followers couldn’t help but point out how True looks somewhat odd in both images. TikToker maiachondrialmembrane was of the same thinking and, as a result, she broke down not only the alleged use of photoshop. She says that True was actually photoshopped over a picture of another Kardashian grandchild and then went on to speculate as to how it apparently connects to other aspects of the group’s social media activity:

Even the biggest of Kardashian fans can admit that the photos do look somewhat suspicious, even before seeing the explanation in the video above. It’s a pretty odd development and one that may have some scratching their heads. For a better look at the images, check out the original post down bellow:

Now, one can’t help but wonder why the celebrity would choose to share two allegedly altered images. As maiachondrialmembrane explains, maybe Kylie Jenner preferred not to have little Stormi featured in those photos. But that would be surprising given that she’s already appeared in a number of Instagram photos since her birth. Or, going with the even wilder theory, maybe there’s something to that Travis Scott connection that the TikToker brings up. This family is, after all, incredibly strategic when it comes to social media. We probably won’t get a concrete answer on this post either way, but it’s certainly something to think about.

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time that the famous family has been called out for a social media faux pas . Last spring, Kylie Jenner posted an image of herself and sister Kim Kardashian sunbathing in their bikinis. That’s not a big deal, but fans were quick to take notice when Kardashian posted the same photo three weeks ago, apparently passing it off as new. Still, in the grand scheme of things, it’s only a small slip-up.

Kim Kardashian was also called out on TikTok last year following an incident that involved photo editing . The TikToker in question, who did seem to be a fan of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, pointed out a mistake in one of her SKIMS ads, which clearly appeared to be edited.