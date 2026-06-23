These Great And Popular Audiobooks Are Super Cheap For Prime Day

One big reason I haven't even considered cancelling my Audible subscription anytime recently is because, in addition to the credit I get each month with my membership, Audible is constantly offering great deals on audiobooks to purchase -- sometimes you can buy a great title for just a few bucks. It's not at all helpful for my ever-growing TBR, but in terms of having no shortage of books lined up to listen to at any given time, I really can't complain.

Because today is Prime Day, in addition to there being some great streaming deals going on at Amazon, Audible has a giant list of audiobooks for sale. Some have already had at least one book-to-screen adaptation, while others would make great movies or TV shows.

Not An Audible Member?

If you're not already an Audible member, there's a deal for that too! Before we get to the books, what you need to know is that, the discounted audiobooks are for Audible members with an Amazon Prime membership.

Audible Audible Standard and Premium Memberships: at audible.com Amazon Prime members can get the first three months of a new Audible subscription for free (plus a $20 Audible credit), after which the you'll be charged the regular monthly rate. For the Standard plan, it's $8.99 per month, and for Premium it's $14.95/month. Check out the specifics on what you get with each membership. This offer ends July 5. Be sure to read the fine print at Audible's site.

Not A Prime Member But Still Want To Sign Up For