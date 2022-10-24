Barbarian Streaming: How To Watch The 2022 Horror Movie Online

With so many horror movies coming out right now, finding the time to watch them all is a task that is easier said than done. And sometimes, if you miss a movie after making its big-screen debut, you have to wait a while to give it a spin on its home release, which can lead to you forgetting about it and missing out entirely. You won’t have that problem with Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, as the movie that was a hit with critics and produced solid box office numbers is going to be streaming a whole lot sooner than anyone might have guessed.

If you want to watch one of the most talked 2022 movies after missing out in theaters, or for a second time at home, stick around because we’re about to break down how you can watch Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long and the rest of the Barbarian cast in action. Here’s how to watch Barbarian streaming…

How To Watch Barbarian Streaming

There are some great horror movies on HBO Max, considering the streaming service gives users access to more than a century’s worth of classic monster flicks, slashers, and psychological thrillers. As of Tuesday, October 25 the platform's offerings get a little better with the streaming debut of Barbarian. But remember, you will need an active HBO Max subscription if you want to watch the movie audiences have called “crazy,” “rare,” and “incredible."

Are There Other Ways To Watch Barbarian?

Typically, a movie will land on platforms like Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes where you have to rent or buy a digital copy before it lands on any of the major streaming services. That’s not the case for Barbarian, as the only way to watch the movie at home right now is by streaming it on HBO Max, at least for the time being. If you don’t subscribe to the streaming platform, you will have to wait before it’s available to rent or buy online because the home release information has not yet been announced by 20th Century Studios.

There’s still a chance you can watch Barbarian on the big screen, as the movie is playing in select theaters throughout the country in the days surrounding its streaming debut. But with so many big fall movies coming to cineplexes in the coming weeks, we might not expect to see it there too much longer.

If You’ve Already Watched Barbarian…

