Andy Cohen Had To Give 'Sh--tstirrer' Michael Rapaport Some Tough Love After He Made Traitors History In Elimination

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV, and those with a Peacock subscription have already been treated to a ton of twist and turns in Season 4. The most recent episode saw actor Michael Rapaport get voted out... despite not one actually thinking he was a Traitor. And now Bravo boss Andy Cohen has shared his two cents on the Housewives super fan's performance on the Emmy-winning competition series.

When the cast of The Traitors Season 4 was revealed, there was immediately backlash about Michael Rapaport being included. He made some wild TV during his appearances, with Rapaport's eating going viral, as well as his final confrontation with Colton Underwood. During a conversation with EW, Cohen shared his thoughts on the actor's already infamous appearance. As he put it:

Michael Rapaport is a shit stirrer. He always has been. He is a trash talker. I'm unsurprised by his persona on the show. It's just kind of who he has been. I found him to be, well. Look, I'm a reality television producer, so I thought that he was entertaining to have as part of the mix.

Points were made. Anyone who has seen the star of Atypical (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) on Watch What Happens Live! knows that he doesn't hold back when talking smack. I mean, who could forget his viral argument with Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, where he famously told her "You wish you ere me." And while his gameplay on The Traitors might not have been great, Andy appreciates the drama he brought to host Alan Cumming's castle... especially as a reality TV producer.

Rapaport definitely brought the drama, albeit to the detriment of his game. In the same interview, Andy Cohen spoke about this dynamic, and the way he was voted off despite the cast not actually thinking he was a Traitor. As he went on:

I go, 'Dude, you are the first person in Traitors history to get eliminated as a Faithful. Everyone knew you were a Faithful, they just didn't want you around anymore.’ That speaks to how much he annoyed everybody.'

Points were made. For better or worse, Michael Rapaport made Traitors history in his appearance on Season 4. And now that he's been exiled from the castle, I wonder if the Faithful will be more successful in sniffing out the three Traitors that are still in their ranks. Either way, I assume that the 55 year-old actor will make even more wild television in the Season 4 reunion.

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There are still a number of episodes left in Season 4, so just about anything could happen before the finale on February 26th.