Being The Ricardos Streaming: When And How You'll Be Able To Watch The Lucille Ball Biopic Online

As of Friday, December 10, Being the Ricardos is playing in select theaters across the United States, giving audiences their first opportunity to see Nicole Kidman’s take on the late great Lucille Ball. The movie, which also sees Javier Bardem portray Ball’s real-life and on-screen husband Desi Arnaz, has been receiving a great deal of buzz and award consideration for quite some time now ahead of its theatrical and streaming release.

But you don’t have to miss out on all the fun just because you can’t get to your local theater (or because it’s not playing in your town), as you will soon be able to watch Being the Ricardos streaming, and we’re going to tell you all about it right now!

When And Where You Can Watch Being The Ricardos Streaming

Starting Tuesday, December 21, anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to watch Being the Ricardos streaming, as Aaron Sorkin’s latest directorial effort will make Prime Video its online home. In no time at all you will be able to kick back and watch some of the greatest living actors pay homage to one of the most beloved couples in the history of television.

And unlike Amazon Prime’s premium video on demand service that has allowed subscribers to watch new movies for an increased rental fee, Being the Ricardos is available at no extra charge.

Stream Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video starting December 21, 2021.

What Being The Ricardos Is About

One thing that should be noted about Being the Ricardos is that it’s not a traditional biopic, and will serve as a brief glimpse into the chaotic life of Lucille Ball instead of telling the TV icon’s entire life story, though there are several flashbacks sprinkled throughout. Set over the course of a single week of production on I Love Lucy, the movie dives into the complexity of Ball’s personal and professional life during the height of her fame. And if the trailers are any indication, it looks like we will get to see Nicole Kidman recreate at least one classic moment from the iconic sitcom.

Here Is What CinemaBlend Had To Say About Being The Ricardos

If you are still on the fence about catching the movie in theaters or waiting until you can you Being the Ricardos streaming, take a quick look what CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg had to say about the new movie. In his review, Eisenberg pointed out the “complicated” nature of both the film’s structure as well as its characters, saying this about Nicole Kidman’s take on Lucille Ball:

Nicole Kidman proves herself surprisingly adept at physical comedy, getting legitimate laughs in a recreation of an I Love Lucy gag where she goes grape-stomping at an Italian vineyard, but she is also exceptional in illustrating Ball’s genius comedic mind behind-the-scenes and her struggle dealing with the multitude of pressures in her life (such as being a model for women in Hollywood and her overwhelming desire to have a real 'home').

Javier Bardem’s portrayal of Desi Arnez received similar praise, with the reviewer going as far to saying he’s “magnetic and charismatic” in ways never before seen. Check out Eric Eisenberg’s review (4 out of 5 stars) to see what else he had to say about the movie.

Be on the lookout for more about Being the Ricardos from CinemaBlend in the very near future. In the meantime, check out the rest of the 2021 movie premiere dates so you don’t miss anything at the theater or on your favorite streaming services.