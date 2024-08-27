Jeremy Allen White Is Here To Break The Internet Again In Some Calvin Kleins, And This Time A Pool, Dogs And Even A Denim Vest Are Involved
Yes, Boss.
It’s been eight long months since Jeremy Allen White first set the Internet ablaze with his Calvin Klein underwear ad. In that time we’ve seen The Bear’s third season end on a gorgeous, if somewhat disappointing, note, and as we wait for our next dose of Carmy, it looks like we might be getting the vibe of another of White’s upcoming projects. In his latest partnership with Calvin Klein, the actor is giving strong Bruce Springsteen vibes in posts featuring dogs, a denim vest and a pool that are bound to break the Internet again.
Jeremy Allen White may not have to keep up the athletic physique that he acquired to play pro wrestler Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw, but he was still looking as good as ever in new Calvin Klein underwear photos posted to Instagram. See for yourself:
You know it’s a good ad when you’re actually too distracted by the model to notice there are dogs in the pic too. That video of Jeremy Allen White letting water drip down his chest all the way to his CKs is simply luscious.
The actor appeared to also be nodding at his upcoming project, as Jeremy Allen White is set to star as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere. Yeah, I’m definitely feeling the big “Boss” energy from these photos:
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.