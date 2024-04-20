Hazbin Hotel Is The Most Creative Show On Television Right Now, And I Need More People To Watch It

So, Hazbin Hotel is one of the most creative television shows right now – and I need more people to watch it.

Plenty of the best adult animated TV shows come to mind. I could think of the great adult animated shows on Netflix , such as Arcane (I’m still waiting on Arcane Season 2 ), or maybe even shows from the anime medium, such as Attack on Titan , which is most certainly not for kids.

But today, I’m not going to talk about those shows. Instead, I will focus on a series that has gotten plenty of attention and praise, but it deserves even more now, months after it was released, and that series, my friends, is Hazbin Hotel. What is Hazbin Hotel, you might ask? Well, here is why you must check out this adult animated show.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Animation Style Is So Different From Other Adult Animation

One of the many things I love about animation, in general, is that it can take so many different forms. Whether it’s CGI, hand-drawn, or more, there is a lot you can do with the medium.

You could check out the best anime and witness true perfection when it comes to hand-drawn characters. You could watch some of the best CGI animation in the best Pixar films out there. Or you could watch traditional animation from some older movies. All of them look so different in so many ways.

Hazbin Hotel is one of those shows that generally stands out amongst the rest of the animated series. It’s not because it’s necessarily impressive, per se. But the creative intent behind these characters makes them so cool.

They are so unique. I cannot think of another animated series where the characters look remotely similar to these. It’s a different kind of animation where you just sit back and admire the quirkiness of the hard lines surrounding their bodies, the way their hair falls, and how they speak and talk—everything is so effectively animated in such a special way that I can’t help but love it.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Story Is Insanely Original But Also Makes You Laugh From The First Episode

You can expect some adult themes in this series. And boy, howdy, are there a lot.

From the first song (which we will get into later), you are thrown right into the craziness of this world. Curses are flying everywhere, strange innuendos that you have to laugh at, and so much more that constantly reminds you that your kids should not watch this show – but hey, you can, and you laugh your butt off while doing it.

I think what makes the adult comedy so great is that the story goes hand in hand with it, too. The basic premise follows Charlie Morningstar, a princess of Hell, who seeks to find a way to rehabilitate the citizens of her realm so that they have one last chance to get to Heaven. As the series goes on, though, she finds out that Heaven might not be as holy as everyone believes it to be.

That is a great premise. As someone who grew up with a religious family and went to church every Sunday, the idea of Heaven not being this holy place and that Hell actually has some good people in it is the kind of story I love to read about and, of course, love to view. Hazbin Hotel has that, mixed with some other great themes, but also has the comedy to back it up.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Voice Cast Is Impeccably Talented, But I Have To Give Praise To Alex Brightman

Oh, don’t even get me started on this voice cast.

There are so many talented actors and actresses here. From Keith David, who’s been in The Princess and the Frog, Community, Cloud Atlas, and many more, to Kimiko Glenn of the Orange is the New Black cast and Waitress fame on Broadway, everyone is skilled in their craft.

But Alex Brightman…he knocks it out of the park.

I always knew Brightman was extremely gifted. I’ve been a fan of his for many years, ever since he originated the role of Beetlejuice in the Broadway adaptation. He voices Sir Pentious and Adam in the show, and I am locked in every time his characters are on the screen. He has a distinctive voice, both speaking and singing, and performs his parts perfectly.

(Image credit: Amazon / A24)

The Soundtrack Is One Of The Best I’ve Heard In Years For A TV Show

So, I’ll be honest and say that I am a complete musical theater nerd. I love shows where we get random musical numbers. I could talk about them for ages. Hazbin Hotel may be an adult animated series, but it also has excellent musical numbers that make it even better.

One of the things that makes Hazbin Hotel such a great series is the catchy songs. It doesn’t feel like a standard musical. They certainly exemplify the feelings the characters are emoting throughout the show, but they are so catchy that you don’t even notice. From “Hell is Forever” to “Hell’s Greatest Dad” to “Ready For This,” every song is well-written.

Even better, they move the story forward perfectly, making you understand the characters just a little more.

(Image credit: A24)

A24 Co-Produced It, So You Know It’s Edgy And A Little Messed Up In Ways

I have gone on ad nauseam about my love for A24. Whether it’s the best A24 horror movies or the best A24 movies overall, the studio rarely misses. I’m always excited whenever one of the company's new movies comes out because I know it will always be a hit – case in point, the latest release, Civil War.

The company co-produced Hazbin Hotel, and the logo is the first thing you see before you get to the main title screen. They want you to know that A24 signed off on this.

That’s how you know this show is edgy in a way you can’t even imagine. It has moments of sweetness, the story is fantastic, and it’s not afraid to take risks – just like an A24 movie.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Season 2 Is Already In Development

I mean, there’s no better reason to check out this show other than to say Season 2 is in development. The official Instagram account confirmed that it's on the way, so why not give it a shot?

The pilot of this series was first posted on YouTube years ago but was so popular it earned a whole series order on Prime, and got a Season 2 order before the first season even came out. How is that not a good reason to check it out? You know I’m right.

Look, I know that shows like this can be a little too much to handle sometimes, but trust me when I say that you’re not going to regret it a single bit. You will be on your feet every moment you watch; dancing, laughing, or possibly crying. Hazbin Hotel is just that good.