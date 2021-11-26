Black Friday Streaming Deals: Save on Hulu, Disney+, and More

Trending

You know you'll want to binge watch something new once your family leaves after the holiday.

Black Friday is here and new deals are popping up all over the place, especially for streaming services. Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other platforms have added special deals to help ease the strain on your streaming budget this holiday season and we've gathered them all in one place.

Whether you're looking to stream the new season of Yellowstone, the brand new Hawkeye show from Disney, or a holiday classic film, we've got you covered with the latest deals on streaming services for Black Friday. We will be updating this list as new deals pop up for Cyber Monday, so check back to see what's new! 

Black Friday Streaming Service Deals

Hulu: Get one year of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just 99-cents/month (regularly $6.99/month). 

Paramount Plus: One month free of the Essential Plan ($4.99/month after trial) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month) on Paramount+. But hurry, the offer ends Nov. 29th, 2021. 

Amazon Prime Video: The platform has tons of add-ons for 99-cents/month for up to two months, including: Starz, Showtime, AMC Plus, Paramount Plus Premium, Discovery Plus, Epix, Noggin, Britbox, Lifetime Movie Club, and more. Act quickly, the offer ends Nov. 29th, 2021.

Disney+: Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 ($9.99 if you're not a Prime member) and get 6 months of Disney+ at no extra charge.

Apple TV+: New subscribers can get 3 months of Apple TV+ through Best Buy.

AMC+: Get AMC+ for just $1.99 a month for 12 months.

Showtime: Enjoy a 30-day free trial and then pay just $3.99/month for four months. 

Starz: Get 3 months of Starz for just $5.00/month. 

Sling TV: Buy one month, get one free for $35. The buy one month, get one month offer is available from November 26 through Monday, November 29.

Philo: For just $5, get Philo Live and On-Demand TV using promo code "BCFM" through December 1st.

Black Friday Streaming Product Deals

Amazon: Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 on Amazon 

Roku: LE HD Streaming Media Player for $15 at Walmart.

Roku: Streambar With Voice Remote for $79.98 on Amazon.

Cody Beck

Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.