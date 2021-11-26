Black Friday Streaming Deals: Save on Hulu, Disney+, and More

Black Friday is here and new deals are popping up all over the place, especially for streaming services. Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other platforms have added special deals to help ease the strain on your streaming budget this holiday season and we've gathered them all in one place.

Whether you're looking to stream the new season of Yellowstone, the brand new Hawkeye show from Disney, or a holiday classic film, we've got you covered with the latest deals on streaming services for Black Friday. We will be updating this list as new deals pop up for Cyber Monday, so check back to see what's new!

Black Friday Streaming Service Deals

Sign up with this link Hulu: Get one year of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just 99-cents/month (regularly $6.99/month). Sign up with this link

Sign up with this link Paramount Plus: One month free of the Essential Plan ($4.99/month after trial) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month) on Paramount+. But hurry, the offer ends Nov. 29th, 2021. Sign up with this link

Sign up using this link Amazon Prime Video: The platform has tons of add-ons for 99-cents/month for up to two months, including: Starz, Showtime, AMC Plus, Paramount Plus Premium, Discovery Plus, Epix, Noggin, Britbox, Lifetime Movie Club, and more. Act quickly, the offer ends Nov. 29th, 2021. Sign up using this link

Sign up using this link Disney+: Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 ($9.99 if you're not a Prime member) and get 6 months of Disney+ at no extra charge. Sign up using this link

Sign up using this link Apple TV+: New subscribers can get 3 months of Apple TV+ through Best Buy. Sign up using this link

Sign up using this link AMC+: Get AMC+ for just $1.99 a month for 12 months. Sign up using this link

Sign up using this link Showtime: Enjoy a 30-day free trial and then pay just $3.99/month for four months. Sign up using this link

Sign up using this link Starz: Get 3 months of Starz for just $5.00/month. Sign up using this link

Sign up using this link Sling TV: Buy one month, get one free for $35. The buy one month, get one month offer is available from November 26 through Monday, November 29. Sign up using this link

Sign up using this link Philo: For just $5, get Philo Live and On-Demand TV using promo code "BCFM" through December 1st. Sign up using this link

Black Friday Streaming Product Deals

View deal using this link Amazon: Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 on Amazon View deal using this link

View deal using this link Roku: LE HD Streaming Media Player for $15 at Walmart. View deal using this link