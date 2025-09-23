The Biggest Thing Kaley Cuoco Learned From Late 8 Simple Rules Co-Star John Ritter: ‘I Live By That Today’

When John Ritter passed away unexpectedly in 2003, fans and celebrities alike were heartbroken. That sorrow also extended to Ritter's castmates from 8 Simple Rules, which the beloved actor was starring on at the time of his passing. But, even in the wake of his parting, many of his colleagues, including Kaley Cuoco, continue to keep Ritter's memory alive decades later. Cuoco, who played eldest daughter Bridget Hennessy on the ABC sitcom, is now sharing the biggest lesson she learned from her on-screen dad.

After losing the sitcom star, Ritter’s wife, Amy Yasbeck, created the John Ritter Foundation. Ahead of the organization's annual "Evening From the Heart" event, TV Insider caught up with Cuoco and some of her co-stars who were also in attendance. When asked about working with Ritter, Cuoco reminisced about how integral he was during the early portion of her career. The fan-favorite actress also revealed one way key way Ritter influenced her approach to comedy:

The most important thing I learned from John was to do anything for the laugh. I live by that today. [Working with John] changed the course of my life and my career. It feels like yesterday.

That's a simple rule (no pun intended), but it seems to have served Kaley Cuoco well. As a fan of the show when it was on air, it was clear to me that all three of the younger stars had comedic chops. I'd say, however, that Cuoco truly blossomed in that regard, and that's evidenced through the work she went on to do. As many know, in 2007, she landedThe Big Bang Theory and was considered the "secret sauce" and a key to the long-running show's success.

Cuoco's reveal of the straightforward lesson makes me miss the Sling Blade actor and appreciate his body of work even more. He really was a Hollywood staple that always nailed a joke. (For me, Ritter being able to keep up with Carol Burnett’s humor in Noises Off says it all.) Cuoco has talked about watching Ritter first hand, even seeing the moments in which he’d mess up on set on purpose to get a laugh from the audience.

Now, if anything, I just want to see Cuoco to get back into straight-up comedy after joining a string of thrillers and dramas. Thankfully, she’s headed that way, as she's teaming up with Hacks co-creators ​​Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky for Kansas City Star. As of now, the show is still in pre-production, and the premise revolves around a B-list celeb who returns home and connects with the local theater.

I love that even today, Kaley Cuoco holds onto the wisdom that was imparted to her by John Ritter. The beloved actor may not be around anymore, but I'd hope that those who were privileged enough to get to know and work alongside him will continue to share their memories of him.

If you’d like to have a good laugh, stream all three seasons of 8 Simple Rules now with a Disney+ subscription. Those looking for more recent comedies can check out the 2025 TV schedule.