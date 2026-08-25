90 Day Fiancé's Manon Went Off On Fans: 'I am SICK and TIRED'

90 Day Fiancé's Manon Berryman went off on social media, saying she's "sick and tired" of nasty comments from fans. In a post shared to social media, she detailed some of the issues she's struggling with and chastised those from judging her based on the TLC series.

For those who may not remember their debut season, Manon and Anthony were living in California and decided to pack up and move to France so they could live a simpler life where she could prioritize being a mother, and Anthony could be the primary breadwinner. The couple's storyline was highlighted by Manon's outbursts and her wanting more for their lives than Anthony could provide.

Despite their issues, the couple is still together, but Manon's fed up with 90 Day Fiancé fans judging her based on their first season. She screenshotted a comment made by a follower saying they hoped she treated Anthony better, which led to a very long Facebook post that started off like this:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

This same comment that I am getting hundreds of times every single day is going to get you blocked and will be deleted immediately from now on! I am SICK and TIRED to having to explain what’s so fucking obvious to idiots online! You want to know what 'Treating my husband badly' actually looks like according to some of you? Fine.

Manon went on to recap her move to France, much of which was highlighted on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She noted she left a job where she was making 200k a year so they could live in France, where the cost of living was such that Anthony could provide for them. She also added that she had no desire to return to France, otherwise, which was mentioned in the show.

The move to France wasn't what they hoped it would be, as Anthony struggled to find a job considering he didn't speak French. It certainly led to questions about why they moved there as opposed to a place in the United States where the cost of living is cheaper. Manon also caught flak from fans for immediately trying to launch a business once she was back in France, which she referenced in her post as well:

I am SO FUCKING DONE with strangers calling me a bad wife and a bad mother when you have absolutely NO IDEA what my real life looks like when the cameras are gone. For the last two years my entire life has revolved around being a mother. I don’t have my old career anymore, I don’t have my friends here, I don’t have my community. Most days I am literally home taking care of my son, the house and trying to build my business. And somehow I STILL can’t fucking win. I sacrifice everything for my family and I’m a bad wife. I stay home with my son and somehow I’m still a bad mom. I go to LA for TWO WEEKS to see my friends and feel like myself again for five fucking minutes and suddenly I’m selfish and abandoning my child. WHAT EXACTLY DO YOU WANT FROM WOMEN?!

The conversation then steered from Manon's home life to her relationship. She pointed out the fact that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way indicated her as being the problem in their relationship. In her view, she was edited to be the overbearing wife who is terrible to her husband, while he quietly goes along with things.

Manon clapped back and pointed out the things that 90 Day Fiancé didn't acknowledge in her view. Specifically, she feels as though Anthony doesn't support her enough emotionally, which is what she needs the most at this point:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What about emotional support? What about affection, dates, feeling loved, being listened to and having an actual emotional connection with the person I’m supposed to be sharing my LIFE with? What about having something to look forward to besides waking up tomorrow and doing the exact same thing all over again? I get the bare minimum emotionally and I feel so fucking alone. I don’t even know where my life is going anymore outside of being a mom. I’m trying to rebuild something for MYSELF through my business and my career because I refuse to completely lose the woman I was before becoming somebody’s wife and somebody’s mother, but it gets really fucking lonely. I feel alone here. I feel alone in my marriage. I feel alone in everything I’m trying to build. There is no emotional connection, no emotional support, and lately I genuinely feel like the joy and LIFE are slowly being crushed out of me. And now my seizures are coming back while I’m under an insane amount of emotional stress.

It certainly sets the stage for the couple to return to the 2026 TV schedule, assuming that is something they're interested in. Manon did get a decent chunk of support and understanding in the comments of the post, but there were also responses saying she shouldn't have gone on reality television if she didn't want criticism.

Manon has posted since on Facebook and Instagram, and is posting funny skits with Anthony. All this to say, I'm not sure we're about to see another married 90 Day couple split. Although much like reality television, social media only tells part of the story. I'll be eager to see these two in another spinoff, again, assuming they sign on for one.

90 Day Fiancé currently airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready for a new season of Happily Ever After? to air, with Anthony and Manon playing a central role in the season.