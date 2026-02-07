Bridgerton Author Weighs In About Whether Gregory And Hyacinth Should Be Recast Before Their Own Seasons
The youngest Bridgerton siblings will have their time in society, too.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I know, I know, we’re all on pins and needles waiting for what happens next between Benedict and Sophie after his “offer” at the end of Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1. But, while we wait for Part 2 to come to pass on the 2026 TV schedule, it’s worth talking about recent comments from Bridgerton author Julia Quinn about the future of the actors playing the youngest siblings. Should Florence Hunt and Will Tilston, who've grown up on the series’ set for much of their lives, be recast before having their own seasons or get to stay on and lead their storylines?
Julia Quinn Shares Thoughts On Recasting Concerns Over Youngest Bridgerton Siblings
As you may or may not have noticed, the original actress who portrayed Francesca Bridgerton was recast last season. Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts Stokes had with another series. Since Dodd is five years older, it raises questions about what’s going to happen with the next youngest Bridgerton actors. Here’s what the series’ author had to say on the subject:
Last year, Netflix officially renewed Bridgerton for two additional seasons, and per the author, adaptations for her books on Eloise and Francesca are in line next before we see stories centered on Hyacinth and Gregory (presumably in Seasons 7 and 8). With that in mind, she thinks Tilston and Hunt will probably have the chance to see their characters’ arcs fully play out. As she added to Us Weekly:
Hunt just turned 19 this past week, and Tilston turned 19 as well just last month. Given that each season of Bridgerton has come out around two years apart, those two will likely be in their early to mid-twenties by the time Netflix gets to their central storylines, as Quinn pointed out in her answer.
The Bridgerton Author Looks Ahead To Netflix Adapting The Last Two Books Of Her Series
With the previous points in mind, we definitely have some time before Netflix runs out of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books. However, since we’re talking about Hyacinth and Gregory’s storylines (which would likely be in Season 7 and 8), she did have an interesting insight about writing their books in the new interview as well. In her words:
Even for the writer, she had to change her own mindset on the youngest siblings in Bridgerton. So, surely as viewers we should be expected to, as well? Quinn’s book about Hyacinth is called It’s In His Kiss and revolves around her helping a lad translate a mysterious diary he inherited. The final Bridgerton book is called On The Way To The Wedding, and it’s about Gregory falling in love with his betrothed friend after already being in a courtship with another woman.
You can catch up on Bridgerton now with a Netflix subscription. The second half of Season 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 26.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.