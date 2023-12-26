Netflix Shares Bridgerton Season 3 Images After Revealing Long Wait Until New Episodes Arrive

Dearest readers, it’s been a long time coming, but Bridgerton Season 3 is finally coming very soon. Netflix recently announced the long-awaited premiere date for the upcoming season of the regal drama, with it being split into two parts. Ever since the streamer dropped a first look at Bridgerton Season 3, fans have been on the edge of their seats, wanting more of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s story. Just in time for the holidays, Netflix dropped new photos that will get fans much more excited.

Even though Bridgerton will be straying from the books and jumping ahead to Colin and Penelope rather than Benedict Bridgerton, it will still be a story you will want to tune into. For Christmas, Netflix and Lady Whistledown shared some photos from the third season on Twitter, and it seems to be as scandalous as ever:

While Colin and Penelope’s story will be at the forefront, from the looks of the pictures, it seems loyal fans will still be getting a decent taste of Anthony and Kate. Both Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley were previously announced to be returning for Season 3 after they were at the center of the second season. Fans will be seeing a whole new side of Kanthony, meaning that it will definitely be interesting. It’s going to be great to still get some of the couple in the midst of a new story.

Meanwhile, Colin and Penelope will surely make for an interesting storyline. Fans have been seeing their story playing out in the first two seasons of Bridgerton, so being able to really focus on it by skipping to their main love story and not worrying about the order of the books will be something to look forward to. Despite fans of the books already having an idea as to how it will all play out, there’s a good chance some stuff will change, yet the end result will surely still be the same.

Filming for Bridgerton Season 3 initially started in summer 2022, with Shonda Rhimes updating fans on final edits earlier this year. When the third season finally premieres, it will have been just over two years since Bridgerton Season 2 dropped on Mar. 25, 2022. The wait is worth it, however. While these photos probably won’t be enough to hold fans until May when the first part of the season premieres, at least it is finally almost 2024, meaning that once the holidays are over, it should hopefully get here before you know it.

Bridgerton is arguably one of Netflix's best shows, but there are also other shows to watch in the meantime if you finish rewatching the first two seasons. The first four episodes of Season 3 will be here on May 16, with the following four on June 13 as part of the 2024 TV schedule.