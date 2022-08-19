Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Reveals Her Hopes For Kate And Anthony In Season 3

Dearest readers, Proceed with caution. Spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton are ahead.

All eyes were on the Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and the object of his desires Kate Sharma during Season 2 of the Netflix phenomenon Bridgerton; regardless, in Season 3 that focus will shift to another Bridgerton sibling. But have no fear, Kate and Anthony will return, and Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, has some high hopes for the couple.

To note: both Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, are both confirmed to return for Season 3 of Bridgerton, so there will be no Simon-type mentions next season. Simone Ashley is now revealing her hopes for Season 3 to Kanthony stans everywhere. In an interview with IMDb, Ashley spoke about her dreams for the couple moving forward on the Netflix show.

I'm excited to see Kate become viscountess and head of the household. I think she has much to learn from Anthony, and they’ll be two little partners, doing it together. I'd love to see them have a baby, to put it simply. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won't. But I hope they will.

I think it can be safely assumed Kate and Anthony will play a bigger role in the new season compared to his sister Daphne, who only appeared here and there in Season 2. Because they are the Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton and the head of the family, I hope they will be there to help their dysfunctional siblings find love in every episode.

As Simone Ashley mentioned, hopefully another baby Bridgerton will be in the mix; in the books Kate and Anthony have four children. Daphne, the focus of Season 1 and wife of The Duke, brought her son Auggie to some family events in Season 2. I'd think the same could be true for Kate and Anthony, the big question to me is if they'll stick to this alphabetical naming of their children like the Bridgerton siblings (Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth).

Some of Kate and Anthony's best moments in Season 2 revolved around their love's slow burn, from tense dances to horse chases. That season culminated with the two professing their love for each other under the fireworks, getting married and ending it all happily playing Pall Mall with the rest of the Bridgerton family sometime after their wedding. Given how much myself (and hopefully other fans!) enjoy the two characters, I'm looking forward to seeing their union grow in Season 3 and, as Ashley said, figure out how to work together to run the house.

Next up, the focus will shift from Anthony and Kate to the third oldest Bridgerton sibling Colin and his relationship with Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington. In the books, Benedict Bridgerton is next in line to find love, but the Netflix show switched the order of the stories to highlight Colin and Penelope first. This makes sense, given Bridgerton's Season 2 ending heavily focused on Penelope and even featured a fallout scene that actress Nicola Coughlin said made her "feel sick" while filming the finale.

From Penelope’s budding relationship with Colin to her fallout with Eloise, the show will have its hands full trying to address all the questions it left Bridgerton viewers with at the end of Season 2. Like any good issue of Lady Whistledown, there will be plenty of gossip and scandal going into Season 3 of Bridgerton, which has already started filming. But it's always nice to know they won't be leaving the Viscount and his wife out of the mix.