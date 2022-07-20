Rejoice, Dear Readers! Bridgerton Season 3 Starts Filming With Cool Video, New Cast Members, And More

The second season of the Netflix mega-hit, Bridgerton, premiered earlier this year and (rather predictably) took the world by storm once again, this time by following the very slow burn romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma . The episodes led many to crown Bridgerton Season 2 their favorite season so far, but now there’s a rival for that title on the horizon. Yes, dear readers, Bridgerton Season 3 is now filming, and the show has released a cool video, info on new cast members, and a lot more!

When Did Bridgerton Season 3 Start Filming And What Have We Seen From It?

It turns out that today is a good day for Bridgerton fans the world over, as Netflix just announced that the cast and crew has assembled and started filming on Bridgerton Season 3! The first bit of joy was brought to us via a video posted to Instagram of a number of our beloved Bridgerton cast members on set and (mostly) getting their hair and makeup done, which should delight everyone. Take a look!

WOOOOO! Alright, you guys, I need to get into this a bit, because the very first thing I noticed was the end of the video, where Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown, appears to now be portraying a Pen who’s gotten a serious glow-up. You go, girl!

More to come…