BSG’s Katee Sackhoff Hilariously Complied To 'Hot Set Booties Plz' Sign While Filming

As one of Hollywood’s resident badasses , Katee Sackhoff has spent her more recent career getting extremely fit. She often shares diet and fitness tips on her social media channels, and recently showed off her incredible fitness in a throwback post from the filming of her Netflix series Another Life. Though it’s worth noting she was simply following some funny signage on set at the time.

Hey, when a sign says “hot set, booties plz” one must always comply! In the Instagram photo, Sackhoff cheekily follows the directions in front of her, though one assumes the “booties” in question were probably of the variety they make you put on in hospitals and other situations and not how the actress took it. You can see the super amusing post below.

If you have ever had the privilege of seeing a project while it films, you may already know that a “hot set” refers to a soundstage that’s in active use, with props are in place and filming ready to roll. Of course, Sackhoff was having a little fun with the wordplay on the sign. Gotta be willing to have a little fun and spice things up when one is working such long hours. And if you have the sort of fitness level the actress does, well, might as well show it off every now and again.

Interestingly, while the actress has been an onscreen badass ever since she starred as Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica, she was not always in the incredible shape she is in now. The mom of baby Ginerva has said previously that she drank a lot, smoked and ate unhealthily during the time she was filming BSG. Sure, she looked bulky, but years later Katee Sackhoff revealed her Starbuck look wasn’t necessarily the result of her putting a ton of extra work in.

That was me at 142-145 pounds. Starbuck was also me drinking a lot, I smoked cigarettes at the time, I didn’t work out. I was strong because I’ve always been strong but I didn’t train to play Starbuck. Starbuck was pretty much how I looked working out three days a week, just enjoying going for runs or doing yoga or whatever I was doing just to stay physically fit. Because I enjoy it.

After BSG ended in 2009, she continued her streak of badass roles. She appeared in the Chronicles of Riddick sequel Riddick, played a badass Sheriff in Longmire and appeared in The Flash as a villain . Then she landed even more high-profile roles playing Bo-Katan in several Star Wars projects for Disney, including The Mandalorian and starrin in another sci-fi series on Netflix, the aforementioned Another Life. (She's been open in the past about wanting to join the MCU as well.)

Of course, Sackhoff doesn’t only take badass roles. One of my favorite things she’s done over the past few years was when she pivoted to Hallmark for one of its Christmas movies in 2021. That’s something I hope she’ll periodically continue to do to round out her resume in the coming years.