Candace Cameron Bure Drops Friends Reference When Moving Fuller House Couch, And Both Bob Saget's Wife And John Stamos Had Thoughts

There are lots of quotes from the classic sitcom Friends that still have use in our daily lives . One inescapable quote — or word, rather — comes from an iconic Season 5 scene in which Ross buys a new couch, and even decades later, it’s hard to see someone carrying a couch without hearing Ross in your head yelling, “PIVOT!” Candace Cameron Bure seemed to have that very issue recently when moving the Fuller House couch, prompting Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and John Stamos to weigh in.

In the Friends episode “The One With the Cop,” Ross, Rachel and Chandler struggle to get Ross’ new couch up the stairwell of Ross’ apartment building as he yells at his friends to “PIVOT!” David Schwimmer’s delivery of that single word has been ingrained in pop culture, as was proved by an Instagram video that showed Candace Cameron Bure moving the plaid couch from Fuller House toward some stairs.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

It’s a shame this video was so short, because no amount of yelling “PIVOT!” looked like it would help get that couch down the stairs. Fans of Full House and its spinoff sequel Fuller House might have thought that sofa looked familiar. This couch was the one used on the set of Fuller House, but was a replica of the original couch used for Full House, and it even inspired an emotional story for the late Bob Saget as Danny Tanner.

The Fuller House episode “Secrets, Lies & Firetrucks” showed Danny getting emotional about having to get the couch reupholstered (so many memories!), only to find out that not only did his daughters have the couch redone in the same fabric, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) gave Danny a shirt made from the old couch’s fabric for Father’s Day. Upon seeing Candace Cameron Bure’s post, Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo commented in reference to the “Sofa Blazer.”

Bob still has the matching blazer ❤️ — Kelly Rizzo

It makes so much sense that an item that meant so much the character of Danny Tanner would be equally as important to Bob Saget. That couch surely did hold memories, as Saget watched his TV daughters grow up on the Full House set. I also love that Kelly Rizzo referred to her husband in the present tense, as though despite his death in January , he’s still holding those memories close.

Meanwhile, John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on both series had a different reaction to seeing the familiar couch. Stamos revealed to his former co-stars back in 2020 that he was actually in possession of the original Full House couch . Stamos used Candace Cameron Bure’s post to remind his TV niece that her attempt to nab the Fuller House couch was merely a copycat crime.

A Ha!!! - that was the “decoy couch” Candace Klepto Cameron. The real one is…… — John Stamos

It’s heartwarming to see the Full House family still in touch to this day — and coming together in the weeks since Bob Saget’s death. I’ve got to say, I kind of love that the Full House couch lives on in the lives of the former cast members, whether it’s the couch in their homes or Saget holding onto that blazer that meant so much to Danny Tanner.