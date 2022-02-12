Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About How Important Her Full House ‘Family’ Has Been For Her Following Bob Saget’s Death

It has been a rough few weeks for the Full House family, after losing their patriarch, Bob Saget. John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure have been the most vocal about missing their late co-star and friend. While the entire cast has been in mourning, Saget’s death seems to have made the tight-knit group even closer. Cameron Bure, his eldest TV daughter, seemed to sum this up quite well while explaining how important her television family is to her during this time.

The Hallmark star has been open about her feelings surrounding her on-screen father, including a lovely Fuller House tribute after his death. While Candace Cameron Bure is taking the loss pretty hard, she considers herself fortunate enough to have a strong support system. The actress recently spoke to her TV brood’s closeness (which includes Saget’s immediate family) in the wake of his passing, saying:

We've all been in really close contact and that was strangely one of the most unreal weeks of my life...from the week that he passed up into the funeral because we were all together every day practically 24 hours a day. You know who your real friends are and who family is, and you know who shows up and it means a lot and you don't want to let go of that, so having that contact with everyone --that's been the most helpful part of it... None of us are alone in grieving him.

It's great that all of the late comic's favorite people can lean on each other during a difficult time. Times of grief can either tear bonds apart or bring people together and, based on what's been said about this cast, it's no surprise that it's been the latter. In the same ET interview, the Aurora Teagarden star opened up about the effect Bob Saget’s death had on his colleagues:

If we could get any closer, which we're already family, but we are. The relationships become even more precious the older we all get because you realize they could be gone tomorrow, so we're texting even more, we're talking even more, we're hanging out even more.

Candace Cameron Bure and her fellow Full House alums have learned to hold each other even closer after losing a core member of their group. She later emphasized how grateful she is to have developed the bonds that she has:

Hopefully, you have a good family, but you get to choose your friends and when you have those really close friendships that are unconditional friendships, the love is always there. You have to hang on to them because they are precious and I feel like rare in life at times, so my Full House family is incredibly precious to me and to all of us.

Since Bob Saget's death, the actress has given fans a peek into her relationship with him and their co-stars. The Fuller House star got everyone emotional by sharing a series of images that emphasized the hugs she'd get from her late father figure. More than once, Candace Cameron Bure was spotted hanging out with Uncle Joey (a.k.a. Dave Coulier) to share memories of their friend. She even sported a great Saget-centric shirt while reminiscing with Coulier.

The actress has also defended her friendship with her on-screen dad despite his dirty humor. In fact, she explained that growing up around him allowed her to understand his sense of humor despite never seeing his stand-up routine. So as you can see the bond between the two stars was strong, and the cast as a whole will likely stay close as time goes on.

If you want to see Bob Saget and Cameron Bure’s on-screen TV relationship, you can subscribe to HBO Max to watch every season of Full House. You can also grab a Netflix subscription to see how Danny Tanner and DJ Fuller’s relationship evolved in Fuller House.