Charlize Theron Reveals The Injury She Sustained While Filming The Old Guard 2 For Netflix

Amidst a year barren of action blockbusters in 2020, Netflix brought it home to us with The Old Guard, a comic book adaptation about a group of centuries-old warriors. Leading them was Charlize Theron’s badass Andy, who did a ton of her own stunts for the movie and sustained numerous injuries during filming. Following Theron finishing her work on the sequel, The Old Guard 2, apparently even more injuries have recently come her way.

In the previous film, Theron hurt her elbow, her knee and was particularly hit bad on her thumb. While blocking a punch, she jabbed her hand and tore the ligament right off the bone. For The Old Guard 2, Charlize Theron said this to The Hollywood Reporter :

I just had shoulder surgery two weeks ago, so there you go. (Laughs.) We just wrapped the sequel to Old Guard, where I was hanging off the side of a helicopter. I so wish that was the story. Instead, it was during training. I was learning to sword fight.

The Old Guard 2 began filming over the summer, and now, according to the movie’s lead, it's all wrapped. Unfortunately for her, the sequel led to her undergoing shoulder surgery after an injury sustained while she was training for a scene.

Along with Theron playing Andy once again, The Old Guard 2 will also feature the return of Kiki Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Veronica Ngo from the original movie. In addition, Kill Bill ’s Uma Thurman and Crazy Rich Asians ’ Henry Golding have joined the cast. After Gina Prince-Bythewood helmed the first movie, Lovecraft Country and The Morning Show guest director Victoria Mahoney will helm it.

Along with the first movie, The Old Guard 2 will be a Netflix release that is expected to become available for those with a Netflix subscription sometime in 2023. Given the movie just wrapped, Mahoney and the crew are likely on the cutting room floor putting together the movie in post production at the moment.

Charlize Theron is also well-known for playing Furiosa, perhaps one of the most iconic female action characters, in Mad Max: Fury Road from George Miller. Following the 2015 movie, the director recently directed Anya Taylor-Joy in a prequel movie called Furiosa, which Theron wanted to star in , but was not asked to.