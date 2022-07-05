Extraction 2’s Joe Russo Teases How It’ll Be Different Than Chris Hemsworth’s First Movie

The streaming wars have been ongoing for years, with services like Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix producing a ton of original movie content. The latter streamer has been leading the charge, and has kickstarted a few original franchises for subscribers. Case in point: 2020’s Extraction, which featured truy insane action sequences . And writer/producer Joe Russo is teasing how Extraction 2 will be different from Chris Hemsworth’s first movie.

The Russo Brothers collectively wrote and produced the first Extraction movie, which reunited them with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth . A sequel was quickly ordered by Netflix, after it broke streaming records for the service. Extraction 2 is already in the can , and screenwriter Joe Russo recently spoke to how it’ll be unique from its predecessor, saying:

It's great. It's very different from Extraction 1, which we like. It's its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one. And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it's more surprising and unexpected, and you're not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out. So we're really excited about it, and we think it was beautifully shot. Hemsworth's fantastic in it. And we're excited to share it with audiences.

Well, color me intrigued. It looks like Extraction 2 will paint lots of different colors than the first movie, while also continuing the action-packed story of Chris Hemsworth’s protagonist Tyler Rake. And it seems like the change in physical setting is going to help to make the sophomore installment of the burgeoning franchise unique from the first Netflix flick.

Aside from taking place in a different physical location, Joe Russo also vaguely teased how Extraction 2 will have a new tone when compared to the original. It should be interesting to see how/why this change occurs. But since audiences already know the game and players including Chris Hemsworth’s hero, Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave should be able to make bold narrative choices without worrying about whether the audience is going to be invested or not.

Not much is known about the mysterious contents of Extraction 2, but Netflix offered fans a crumb via the first thrilling teaser which you can see above. The debut footage confirmed that Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake did indeed survive the events of the first movie, despite being presumed dead following the final conflict. This was hinted at in the final moments of the original action flick , when we seemingly saw him looking after Ovi from afar. We’ll have to see if that young character ends up factoring into the action of the sequel.