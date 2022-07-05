Extraction 2’s Joe Russo Teases How It’ll Be Different Than Chris Hemsworth’s First Movie
Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in Netflix's Extraction 2.
The streaming wars have been ongoing for years, with services like Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix producing a ton of original movie content. The latter streamer has been leading the charge, and has kickstarted a few original franchises for subscribers. Case in point: 2020’s Extraction, which featured truy insane action sequences. And writer/producer Joe Russo is teasing how Extraction 2 will be different from Chris Hemsworth’s first movie.
The Russo Brothers collectively wrote and produced the first Extraction movie, which reunited them with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth. A sequel was quickly ordered by Netflix, after it broke streaming records for the service. Extraction 2 is already in the can, and screenwriter Joe Russo recently spoke to how it’ll be unique from its predecessor, saying:
Well, color me intrigued. It looks like Extraction 2 will paint lots of different colors than the first movie, while also continuing the action-packed story of Chris Hemsworth’s protagonist Tyler Rake. And it seems like the change in physical setting is going to help to make the sophomore installment of the burgeoning franchise unique from the first Netflix flick.
Aside from taking place in a different physical location, Joe Russo also vaguely teased how Extraction 2 will have a new tone when compared to the original. It should be interesting to see how/why this change occurs. But since audiences already know the game and players including Chris Hemsworth’s hero, Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave should be able to make bold narrative choices without worrying about whether the audience is going to be invested or not.
Not much is known about the mysterious contents of Extraction 2, but Netflix offered fans a crumb via the first thrilling teaser which you can see above. The debut footage confirmed that Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake did indeed survive the events of the first movie, despite being presumed dead following the final conflict. This was hinted at in the final moments of the original action flick, when we seemingly saw him looking after Ovi from afar. We’ll have to see if that young character ends up factoring into the action of the sequel.
Extraction 2 currently doesn’t have a release date, but the movie wrapped principal photography. Chris Hemsworth can be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
