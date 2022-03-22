Chris Hemsworth Shares Extraction 2 Set Video, And The Sequel Looks Wild

Actor Chris Hemsworth has had a wildly successful career, partly due to his leading role in the Thor movies. But he’s got another action-packed franchise to lead thanks to Netflix’s Extraction. Fans can’t wait for the upcoming sequel, especially since the first one broke records at the streamer. Hemsworth recently shared a video from Extraction 2’s set, and the sequel looks totally wild.

The first Extraction movie became one of Netflix’s best movies when it arrived in 2020, and a sequel was quickly greenlit. The first movie was full of dizzying action and stunt sequences for Chris Hemsworth and the cast, and it seems like things might be even more crazy the second time around. Just take a look at the chaotic video shared by Hemsworth on his Instagram . Check it out below,

Can Extraction 2 just come out already? Because on top of the crazy gun and fist fights that Chris Hemsworth will be getting into, it looks like we’ll be treated to a full on prison riot. And that includes at least one person being set on fire in the midst of the sequence.

The above video comes to us from Chris Hemsworth’s personal Instagram account, and has been viewed well over 4 million times by his many followers. Throughout the clip, the Thor actor jokes about it being a quiet, calm day on the set of Extraction 2 . And during his comments, screaming and flaming fight choreography is happening behind him. As always, Hemsworth’s sparkling personality shines through.

Exactly what’s coming in Extraction 2 remains a mystery, but it looks like it’s greatly going to greatly expand the story that began with Sam Hargrave’s 2020 original. We’ll be treated to new locations , and it certainly seems like the action is being taken to the next level. And presumably we should find out exactly how Chris Hemsworth’s protagonist Tyler Rake survived the events of the last movie , and what his recovery was like.

The first Extraction focused on just a few crazy days for Tyler Rake, as he attempted to safely evacuate Obi, the son of an incarcerated Indian drug lord. The two developed a sweet relationship throughout their adventure, and it seemed like Chris Hemsworth’s hulking mercenary sacrificed himself in the final gunfight. But the epilogue of the film saw Obi being watched over by a figure that seemingly resembled Rake. Netflix’s order of a sequel confirmed that he would indeed be back.