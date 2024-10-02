Chris Pratt Can Add Another Hemsworth Brother To His Long List Of Co-Stars Thanks To The Terminal List Season 2

Chris Pratt’s career has been expansive, with his beginnings in Everwood and The O.C. From there, it led to his breakout role as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Rec (anyone else hoping for a reunion anytime soon?). His Pawnee days landed Pratt some of his best roles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Her. He's had a long list of co-stars as a result and, now, thanks to the second season of his show, The Terminal List, he can add another Hemsworth sibling to that roster.

The Tomorrow War star is set to team up with Luke Hemsworth for the second season of the action thriller series, per Deadline. For anyone who may have done a double take at Luke's name, he is of the same Hemsworth family and the eldest of the trio of actors. Chris Hemsworth famously played Thor, while Chris Pratt portrayed Peter Quill/Star-Lord within the ordered list of Marvel movies . Both worked together on Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

(Image credit: Photograph by John Johnson/HBO)

Interestingly, younger brother Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Thor , while Luke cameoed in two installments of the God of Thunder's franchise. So Luke’s addition to Terminal List is an apt one and furthers the bond between the brothers and the Jurassic World alum. The next installment of the series is set to release in the 2025 TV schedule due to the leading man's schedule and the 2023 writers and actors strikes.

More on The Terminal List (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) Chris Pratt And Taylor Kitsch Celebrate The Official Renewal Of The Terminal List Season 2 And Prequel Announcement

The Terminal List, which is streaming for those with a Prime Video subscription , is based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel, True Believer, and made a strong impression on its audience in its debut. Season 1 followed former Navy SEAL James Reece, as he sought justice for his team and discovered a conspiracy that ran deeply within the system. The show has been well-received for its intensity and gripping narrative, establishing a solid foundation for the series’s future.

The upcoming season, which was confirmed in 2023, will take place five years before the initial storyline, officially making it a prequel. The focal point is based on Ben Edwards' transition from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator. Through his storyline, the season sets out to examine the more insidious parts of combat and the varying effects on those connected to it.

Luke Hemsworth, whose credits include shows like Westworld and Neighbours, joins the sophomore season as Jules Landry, a CIA contractor. While Landry’s story isn't too clear cut, the character will likely be bringing muscle and, seemingly, some mayhem to Ben Edwards and James Reece.

All in all, Australia native Luke Hemsworth continues to pave his own path, and this latest gig should make for another solid credit for him. For fans of The Terminal List, its A-list actors, or where the prequel will head, his collaboration with Chris Pratt could be a highlight. Season 2 seems to be promising a blend of star power and compelling storytelling that will allow Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch to shine even more as Hemsworth becomes Pratt's latest high-profile collaborator.

Stream the first season of The Terminal List now alongside the best shows on Prime Video.