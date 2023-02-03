Chris Pratt And Taylor Kitsch Celebrate The Official Renewal Of The Terminal List Season 2 And Prequel Announcement

It’s been about six months since Chris Pratt’s series The Terminal List made its debut on Amazon, and the streamer recently, and finally, announced that Season 2 of the Jack Carr adaptation is happening, and that wasn’t the only thing exciting news announced. Taylor Kitsch, who portrays CIA Ground Branch operative Ben Edwards, is also getting his own spin-off series. Now he and Pratt are reacting to the big news.

Although the series has received mixed reviews from critics, Chris Pratt did share that The Terminal List’s viewing numbers were in the billions when it comes to minutes watched, so it’s not surprising to see that Amazon wanted to renew it for a second season and more. Following the renewal news, Pratt took to Instagram to excitedly share his reaction and how stoked he is to continue and expand the conspiracy thriller:

Exciting news, everyone! I'm thrilled to announce that I have the honor of reprising my role as James Reece and executive producing TWO new @jackcarrusa Terminal List projects with @primevideo. First, the highly anticipated second season of the smash hit, “The Terminal List.” Get ready for more military authenticity and heart-pounding action. You spoke. We listened. “True Believer,” is coming soon.

After Chris Pratt’s original pitch video for The Terminal List was released, it was easy to see why Amazon scooped up the series and wanted to renew it. Pratt is staying plenty busy these days in both film and TV, and with him adding executive producer to his resume for both shows; so it should be interesting to see what happens. Since the second season is based on Jack Carr’s book True Believer, it will surely be something to look forward to.

As for the spinoff series, Taylor Kitsch is just as excited to continue playing his fan-favorite character in a more in-depth way. The series is set to follow Ben Edwards' transition from NAVY Seal to CIA officer, and Kitsch shared his excitement on Instagram:

(Image credit: Taylor Kitsch)

As of now, the series is untitled, and it isn’t known when it will premiere, but that doesn’t seem to matter to Kitsch, because it's coming. It should be interesting to see Ben’s background before he joined the CIA and dig deeper into his character. Prequels focusing on already-established characters just make it that much more exciting to watch a franchise, especially if it takes place during a time that viewers don't know about.

It’s unknown when both Season 2 of The Terminal List and the untitled Ben Edwards prequel will premiere, but since news did just break, it could be a while. Hopefully, Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch, along with the rest of the cast, will post some content on social media to keep fans occupied. Though in the meantime, at least fans can look forward to seeing Pratt reprise a different beloved role as he returns as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 later on the 2023 movie schedule.

As we wait for Season 2 and this prequel, you can watch the first season of The Terminal List now with an Amazon Prime subscription. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what to look forward to this year, and keep up-to-date on whether the two shows will be added to this list.