Cobra Kai: 9 Questions We Have After Season 4

Cobra Kai Season 4 has come and gone, and with every episode we binged several questions started to arise. Now that a Season 5 for Cobra Kai is confirmed, and so much happened in that crazy season finale , it’s time for us to talk about the big questions.

If you’re buzzing with anticipation already for the next season of Cobra Kai, check out these questions to see if we’re all wondering the same thing.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Long Is Miguel Going To Be Away From The Gang?

One of the big Cobra Kai Season 4 ending cliffhangers was that when Johnny, Miguel’s mother, and his grandmother returned to their apartment, they found a note that Miguel had left, saying he was going to be going away to Mexico to search for his dad.

This brings up many questions. Miguel has always been a huge part of the show, and to have him go off on his own adventure so suddenly after his unfortunate incident at the competition is surprising and concerning. This also makes me wonder what Johnny’s involvement is going to be, considering he had volunteered to go after him. Is he going to meet Miguel’s dad too?

This could also just be a way for the writers to work around Xolo Mariduena (who plays Miguel) and his newfound success in the superhero world. He’s cast to play Blue Beetle in an upcoming movie for the DCEU, a big step in his career, so perhaps Miguel will only be “gone” from the gang for as long as Xolo is filming his new movie. For now, all we can do is guess.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Is Tory Going To Do With This Newfound Information About Silver And The Officials?

Another big thing that happened at the very end of the season finale was when Tory, after fighting and winning against Sam, overheard and then saw Terry Silver talking to one of the officiators of the competition, showing him handing money to the man.

Obviously, this means that Terry Silver actively cheated in the competition and was bribing the referees in order for Cobra Kai to win. The real question is whether Tory is going to reveal that information or not. It seems that she’s on a bit of an upward trend with trying to make some sort of amends with Sam after their big fights, but we’ll see what happens later on.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Anthony LaRusso Going To Start Karate Training To Take On Kenny?

Another big storyline of Season 4 was Daniel LaRusso’s son, Anthony, becoming a bit of a bully for the new kid, Kenny. While it was teased mid-season that Anthony was going to learn karate, he didn’t take it seriously until his dad snapped at him.

Only then did we start to see a change in Anthony. However, it’s after Kenny assaults Anthony at the competition that we see Anthony get super upset. Perhaps he may take the Kenny route and learn karate himself to take him on at the next competition. Another Danny vs Johnny situation, perhaps?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Also, What’s On That Scroll That Anthony Finds In The Dojo?

They again teased this when Anthony was in the dojo at Miyagi-Do and he found a strange scroll, but before we could get to see what it was, Daniel tells Anthony it’s something he hopes to never use.

At first, I thought this was the scroll that Chozen gave Daniel in Season 3 with a secret technique, but this scroll looked different. Could this possibly be something that Miyagi himself had but never wanted to use, or would only use in desperate situations? I’m curious as all heck.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who Is Terry Silver Going To Call?

At the end of Season 4, it’s revealed that Terry Silver framed John Kreese for the assault that he committed against Stingray, a former student at Cobra Kai who wanted to be a part of the new dojo so badly. Because of this, Terry says to Kreese as he’s being hauled away by the police that he’s going to “dig up a friend” to help out Cobra Kai.

Instantly, I thought of Mike Barnes (portrayed by Sean Kanan) from The Karate Kid III, a professional karate fighter who was hired by Silver to beat up Daniel at a tournament. Could he possibly come back to help out Silver at Cobra Kai? Or could he be calling someone else? As a Cobra Kai superfan, will Andrew Garfield pop up ? Only will will tell.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Kreese Be The One Getting A Redemption Arc - From Jail?

And now, we focus on Kreese, who was one of the main antagonists of Season 3 and 4, and is now getting hauled off to jail due to Silver. It makes me wonder - now that Terry has betrayed him, are we going to get some sort of a redemption arc with him where he tries to help out LaRusso and Lawrence? And if so, how’s that going to work?

A part of me thinks that maybe the cameras in the dojo could be of use, considering we saw that they were in use when Johnny broke in there, but who knows? Maybe Silver could have disconnected them and they’re totally useless now. Until then, we just have to wait to see what Kreese does from behind bars. I’m sure he has something up his sleeve.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Is Chozen Going To Help Daniel Against Cobra Kai?

Chozen was one of Daniel’s rivals in Karate Kid II , and appeared again in Season 3 . Now, at the very end of Season 4, it’s shown that Chozen has come to the United States to help out Daniel in Miyagi-Do against Cobra Kai in Season 5.

But, what exactly will Chozen do? I feel like he knows a lot of the same techniques as Miyagi, considering he was a sensei back in Okinawa, but maybe the combined power of both Daniel and Chozen and some new techniques will be able to take down Cobra Kai? I can only wonder. Even so, it’ll be fun to see these two come together as partners rather than rivals this time around.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What’s Going On With Robby Now?

Another big story point at the end of Season 4 was that Robby finally apologized to his father, Johnny, for the cold treatment after he sees the effects that Kreese’s version of Cobra Kai had on its students. The two reconcile and hug, something that I think all of us were really hoping would happen.

With that in mind, what happens now? Is Robby going to convert to Miyagi-Do again? Or Is Eagle Fang somehow going to rise from the ashes once more? Could Robby give up karate all together? There are so many opportunities for stories that I’m so excited to see where it might go.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Is Going To Happen Between Johnny And Daniel Now?

While we did see these two fight several times in Season 4 of Cobra Kai, it seemed that there was a possibility that they had come to some sort of truce when the two dojos tried to come together at the very end of the tournament to beat Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai won (through cheating, but still a win), so what does that mean for them now?

Are the dojos going to fade into obscurity? I know that Daniel wants to keep Miyago-Do running - with the help of Chozen clearly - but what about Eagle Fang? And what will happen to their partnership? I have a feeling that, somehow, they’re going to find a way to help each other out, but we won’t know until that fateful Season 5 releases.