Controversial Netflix Series Supersex Has Some Subscribers Canceling The Streamer Over Explicit Scene

Infamous porn star Rocco Siffredi’s story is brought to life in Netflix’s newest release Supersex. As you can imagine from the series title, Supersex absolutely did not shy away from explicit sex scenes in order to tell the story of the “Italian Stallion.” However, Netflix subscribers didn’t take these steamy scenes well, to the point where some have canceled their subscriptions.

Considering Supersex is all about a famed porn actor who’s starred in 1,300 pornographic films, you can’t go into the series believing there won’t be any straightforward sex scenes. But according to The Daily Star , Netflix posted a short scene on their Instagram account that showed the show’s lead, played by Alessandro Borghi, looking very comfortable among many skimpy-dressed women. The racy promo clip from the now-removed Instagram post didn’t hit users well with one user commenting they actually plan on canceling their subscription.

Now we have porn on Netflix as well? Cancelling account while we speak, my kids can't see this.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the promotional Netflix clip, we see a topless Alessandro Borghi on a red sofa surrounded by women, most of whom appear to be dressed with small articles of clothing. While Borghi and the women were moving in an up-and-down motion in a suggestive manner, it wasn’t clear what was going on in that scene.

Some Instagram users and Netflix subscribers were turned off by what they saw. They took to the comments to protest that the streaming giant has a show like this on their service and Instagram for allowing a clip like this on their platform. As Netflix’s Instagram account removed the post after a few hours, it’s unknown if the negative feedback was the cause.

Netflix has never been one to stray away from sexually explicit content on the service . You can’t deny that these steamy scenes attract attention to the streaming platform’s shows, like when subscribers had NSFW thoughts of Obsession ’s scene where actor Richard Armitage humps a pillow. Netflix’s 365 Days has realistic-looking sex scenes as well as the Regency-era series Bridgerton. While watching graphic sex scenes like this may put viewers off guard at first, you know by the end of the episode that they’re necessary to tell the story.

It honestly doesn’t surprise me one bit that people online were turned off by Supersex’s controversial graphic scenes. With sex being such a prominent part of porn star Rocco Siffredi’s life, you know you’ll get plenty of eroticism from the show that may be overwhelming for viewers. At the same time, Supersex itself is not pornography and more than just watching continuous sex scenes. After all, you have an idea of what you’re getting into once you read the show’s plot.

Netflix exec Eleanora Andreatta felt the 2024 Netflix TV release was ideal for the streaming service to tell a courageous story in a streaming network known for breaking taboos. If anything, Netflix viewers would be watching a coming-of-age story unfolding. By showing the porn industry from a male perspective, we see the main character’s constant struggle for personal intimacy outside of his career filming sex.