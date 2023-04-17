Could Daisy Jones And The Six Season 2 Happen After All?

Readers of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six were excited to watch the fictional ‘70s rock band come to life on the Amazon Prime Video series, and Riley Keough and Sam Claflin helped to usher in even more fans, thanks to their chemistry on the small screen. The series differed from the book in a few ways, but basically remained loyal to the source material, providing viewers with a satisfying ending . So with the show wrapped up with a little nice bow and the source material exhausted, we probably shouldn’t expect a Season 2, right? Not so fast, according to the showrunner.

Daisy Jones & The Six showrunner Scott Neustadter spoke at Deadline ’s Contenders Television panel, where he said the series (available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription ) delivered the perfect ending by tying up all of the storylines while still inspiring new questions. In fact, Neustadter said he’s made a whole pitch of ideas for a second season. He said:

What’s cool is that the show does have an ending that hopefully is satisfying. We answered all the questions that we raised, but I do think on the way out the door we asked a few new questions. That’s always my favorite kind of ending. There’s opportunity to keep telling the story; obviously we’d want to talk with Taylor.

The showrunner apparently hasn’t run out of ideas when it comes to Riley Keough’s character and the five members of The Six , but Scott Neustadter conceded that Taylor Jenkins Reid would still have a say in the matter, if they were going to flesh out the band’s story even more.

The series’ story spans decades, with the band members doing present-day interviews about the rise and fall of their band in the 1970s. Much of the story revolves around Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, who seem to be two halves of the same person, and their music is full of angst between the musicians, who are in love but can’t be together because Billy is committed to his wife Camila. In the finale we learn that Camila has since died, and in her daughter Julia’s interviews prior to her passing, she gave Billy and Daisy her blessing, telling them they owe her a song.

This is the perfect ending that the showrunner was talking about, with viewers getting to see that the timing might finally be right for the singers to be together — or at least create more music — but what happened next?? In addition to everything post-Julia’s documentary, we only know broad strokes about what happened to the band members in the time between Daisy Jones & The Six’s last concert in Chicago and their current-day conversations with Billy and Camila’s daughter. Perhaps a Daisy Jones & The Six Season 2 would dive deeper into the decades in between?

Another aspect to consider about continuing the story of The Six would be the music. Over two dozen original songs were created for Daisy Jones & The Six , with Riley Keough and the rest of the Daisy Jones & The Six cast actually performing the band’s songs. Since we know the band broke up after releasing Aurora, we’ve theoretically heard all of their music. Would Season 2 do away with that aspect of it? Would we hear the music that the band members created with other groups after their split?