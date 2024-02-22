Critics Have Seen Spaceman, And They’re Mixed On Adam Sandler’s Somber Space Drama With A Giant Talking Spider
The movie will hit Netflix after a limited theatrical run.
Adam Sandler has branched into some new areas in this stage of his career — his acceptance speech for the People’s Icon Award was a work of art all in itself — with Netflix being the benefactor of projects like Hustle, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and the unexpectedly brilliant Leo. The Sandman’s next offering will turn him into the Spaceman, as he portrays an astronaut who was sent to the edge of the solar system as his earthly life was falling apart. So what are critics saying about the upcoming Sandler flick?
Spaceman, which will hit theaters February 23 for a limited run before it’s available to stream with a Netflix subscription on March 1, sees Adam Sandler trying to maintain his sanity after months of isolation, befriending a giant space spider (voiced by Paul Dano) in the process. Leila Latif of GamesRadar rates the movie 4 stars out of 5, saying the comedian excels as the loneliest man in the universe. Latif writes:
Amon Warmann of Empire also gives it 4 stars out of 5, saying come for the alien spider wisdom, stay for a restrained and heartfelt performance from Adam Sandler, who hands over the comedic reins to his presumably eight-legged friend. Warmann writes:
Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com rates Spaceman 3 stars out of 4, though the critic acknowledges plenty of faults. Still, Daniels loves to see Adam Sandler in this kind of dramatic role, also noting that the spider helps the movie to maintain a silly tone in an otherwise dour project. From the review:
The strange twist on the sci-fi drama doesn’t work for everyone though. Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire grades the movie a C, saying Adam Sandler has never been more dour than in Spaceman, and with the lack of production design, Jakub may as well have just been sitting at home feeling sorry for himself, rather than isolated in space. Lattanzio continues:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN similarly rates it a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, writing that even a committed performance from the Sandman can’t save the dull space drama from devolving into a parody of itself. The critic concludes:
Spaceman seems to have impressed some of the critics more than others, but if you’re a fan of Adam Sandler — and especially his more dramatic turns — this might be one you want to check out regardless. If you can’t catch it during its theatrical release that kicks off February 23, you’ll be able to stream it on Netflix starting March 1. In the meantime, check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is coming to the big screen, and see what else is new and coming soon to Netflix.
