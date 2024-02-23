Critics Have Seen Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, And They Are Not Holding Back About The Netflix Thriller
Kelly Rowland's new movie can be streamed now.
Tyler Perry may be best known for creating and portraying the character of Madea, but over the years and through a partnership with Netflix, we’ve seen Perry's films regularly explore genres outside of comedy. His latest film, Mea Culpa, is a legal thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, and it’s available to stream now with a Netflix subscription. Critics had the opportunity to screen the movie ahead of its release, and they are not pulling punches when it comes to Perry’s latest project.
Mea Culpa is centered around defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) who gets too close to her client Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend. Murtada Elfadl of Variety calls the movie “preposterously delightful,” despite the leads having no chemistry and Tyler Perry giving us an ending so over-the-top and contrived that it doesn’t even resemble real life. It’s a true guilty pleasure, Elfadl says, writing:
Kshitij Johari of Spotlight Central says the writing in Mea Culpa gets “absurd,” slapping the audience with five or 10 plot twists that are “neither believable nor logical in any context.” The critic concludes:
Joe Lipsett of Bloody Disgusting rates the Netflix thriller 2.5 skulls out of 5, seeming to fall somewhere in the middle of the above two opinions. Lipsett wishes Tyler Perry embraced the silliness that makes the ending “ludicrous, but enjoyable” more throughout the whole movie. The critic calls the flick “cackle-worthy,” but says its uneven tone ultimately fails it. He writes:
Roger Moore of Movie Nation rates it 1.5 stars out of 4, saying Mea Culpa falls victim to uneven pacing, cartoonish villains and enough plot twists to fill a whole season of a soap opera. Moore writes:
Sonal Pandya of Times Now gives the movie 1.5 out of 5 stars, calling the plot “outlandish” and the ending “even more ludicrous.” Mea Culpa lacks the fire that Tyler Perry brings to other projects, Pandya says, with Kelly Rowland turning in a disinterested performance. The critic says:
It sounds like Mea Culpa could be bordering on so-bad-it’s-good territory with what the critics all agree is a twisty and ridiculous ending. At least some who screened the movie have found humor and entertainment in it, even if reality must be suspended to do so.
If this is a movie you want to pop on from the comfort of your own home, Mea Culpa is available to stream now on Netflix. Be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what’s hitting theaters, and see what else is new and coming soon to Netflix.
