A Bunch Of Harry Potter Stars Reunited Just In Time For The Holiday Season, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

The Harry Potter world and its alums continue to find community within their magical bounds and relationships. It’s always wonderful to see the stars getting together for a reunion of any size, especially around the holidays. Tom Felton, who played Harry’s student nemesis, Draco Malfoy, (and is always game for a reunion or palling around with his ex-peers ) shared the latest gathering of past Potter co-stars, and I would’ve loved to have been a fly on the wall.

Tom Felton took to his Instagram to share picture of himself and his fellow Potter alums. They are gathered together casually and the photo is labeled “Wizarding world selfie⚡️x,” and it’s just so wholesome. Take a look for yourself–there are peers from the OG series as well as Fantastic Beasts:

From left to right, one can see Stanislav Ianevski (Viktor Krum), Stanislav Ianevski (Igor Karkaroff), Devon Murray (Seamus Finnegan), Scarlett Byrne (Pansy Parkinson), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Louis Cordice (Blaise Zabini), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski/Fantastic Beasts) and Jamie Campbell Bower (young Gellert Grindelwald).

Now, if you’re doing a double-take or feeling old like I am, don’t fret! Just refocus that energy and imagine all of the stories, reminiscing and other BTS tidbits that were likely shared during this catch-up. I would’ve been thrilled to be a fly on the wall for that afternoon so my younger self could relish in any HP lore.

While no Wizarding World productions with any of these stars are set to be released as it stands, there’s much a brew with the franchise. Food Network has a new HP universe-themed baking show with the Weasley twins (the Phelps brothers) as hosts. This particular reunion doesn’t seem o hinge on the new competition show though, as it looks like the gathering happened at a convention in France.

If you’re having weirdly placed FOMO, Max is just getting started with Potter media. The streamer also has a Harry Potter TV show in the works that will adapt J.K. Rowling's original seven-book series and, from a BTS standpoint, the show has sweet ties to the movies (which is nice to hear). Production is scheduled for next year, so don’t expect to find it on our 2025 TV schedule . In the meantime, mini-reunions of the OG cast are more than enough to suffice my magical itch!

As for the sweet surprise photo Tom Felton posted, it makes me want to grab my itchiest holiday sweater and sit down and rewatch the Harry Potter movies in order . Okay, maybe not a full rewatch or my itchiest sweater, but you get the idea! It’s the closest I have to a Potter reunion complete with stars this holiday season.

