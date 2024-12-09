New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 9 -15)

We’re heading toward the middle of December, and it seems the folks behind the best streaming services know that it’s getting cold outside. That's because they’re putting an incredible list of content up on their platforms this week. I could have filled this entire list with what’s new on Netflix and what’s upcoming on Disney+ alone, because there’s enough worth of note on those platforms alone.

However, there’s at least one new show or movie on every major platform that’s worth checking out this week. From major theatrical releases making their streaming debut to the newest entries in successful franchises, here's what’s coming to streaming this week.

New TV

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… - December 10 (Netflix)

It’s been a little less than two years since Jamie Foxx's mysterious medical emergency, which made headlines. Since that time, he hasn’t said much about it publicly. That’s likely to change this week, if you have a Netflix subscription when his new comedy special What Had Happened Was. Some claims coming off the taping indicated that Foxx will discuss what happened to him, though clearly in a humorous way.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Dream Productions - December 11 (Disney+)

Inside Out 2 looks like it will become 2024's highest-grossing movie. Knowing that excitement for Dream Productions is likely high. The new Disney+ limited series will focus on the Dream Productions area of Riley’s mind as seen in the first movie, acting as a sort of mockumentary-style workplace comedy that paints the titular entity as a movie studio. We can expect more than a few meta-jokes coming from this new Disney+ series.

(Image credit: Patrick Wymore / Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Dexter: Original Sin - December 13 (Paramount+)

The Showtime series Dexter was a huge hit in its day, but it ended in a way that made continuing the story from there challenging. But there really isn’t any way to kill a franchise, and thus Dexter: Original Sin is here. The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan but will also include original series star Michael C. Hall as an older Dexter narrating the story.

New Movies

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Red One - December 12 (Prime Video)

With a $164 million worldwide box office take, the new Christmas movie Red One starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans hasn't proven itself truly profitable against its large budget. While Red One actually got to see the big screen, it was always planned to be a streaming offering for those with a Prime Video subscription, and so anyone who's been waiting to see the movie that way doesn't need to wait much longer.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Joker: Folie à Deux - December 13 (Max)

The sequel to the smash hit Joker certainly didn’t set the box office on fire with its strange musical (but not a musical) sequel. Still, we’ve seen more than a few movies that struggled at the box office find their audience on streaming platforms. Anybody with a Max subscription will be able to check out Joker: Folie à Deux for themself and decide whether the sequel is as bad as critics claim.

Next week, we enter the back half of December and begin closing out the year. Know that a lot more fun is on the way before 2024 comes to a close!