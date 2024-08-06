Lots Of Critics Are Saying Similar Things About Joe Rogan's New Netflix Special, And For Once, The Audience Seems To Agree

Joe Rogan is both one of the most popular podcast hosts on the air and one of the most polarizing voices of our day. The former Fear Factor host and current UFC color commentator is known for discussing his often-controversial opinions on cancel culture and other topics on The Joe Rogan Experience, so with the release of his new Netflix special Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, it’s not surprising that his brand of humor is turning some people away. It is, however, a bit unexpected that both critics and the viewers looking for the best movies on Netflix seem to be walking away with the same opinion.

For Burn the Boats, Joe Rogan left behind the comfort of his recording studio to face a live audience in San Antonio, Texas, for an hourlong set. The comedy special aired live August 3 (and can now be streamed with a Netflix subscription ), and it seems both critics and audiences alike are nonplussed with the show, calling it “outdated” and “terrible.” First, let’s see what critics are saying. Matthew Creith of The Wrap says the comedian relies too heavily on unoriginal jokes about COVID and gay men. Creith writes:

Unapologetically, Joe Rogan stepped onto a stage to vent about what he’s dreamed about saying to a large live audience since COVID became a mainstay in the current state. The San Antonio audience ate up everything the comic howled about for over 60 minutes, though Netflix audiences might feel different. If you know Rogan, you know exactly what you’re getting with this special … even if the special’s title might need to be clarified for those not familiar with the idiom it offers.

Daniel D'Addario of Variety agrees, calling the diatribes “decades too late,” saying it’s the issues he discusses that garner him attention rather than any unique takes on them. Joe Rogan uses Netflix’s live stream to get out all the slurs he longs to say but ultimately lacks courage and originality, the critic says, writing:

Much of Rogan’s comedy, here, was simplistic to the point of sketched-out. Rogan spoke mockingly of at least some trans people as ‘crazy people,’ saying that, while some transness is legitimate, untold others were like the villain of The Silence of the Lambs; this is not only prejudiced, this is amateur stuff. A later bit about feeling intimidated around gay men because of Rogan’s understanding of men’s primal nature felt similar: Outdated. Tired. It ultimately came as a relief, even for the viewer who disagreed, when COVID came up in Rogan’s litany, if only because it was a topic that hadn’t already been chewed up by the culture like so many pieces of offal on Fear Factor.

Jacques Berlinerblau of MSNBC says Joe Rogan’s Netflix special is simply light on comedy but heavy on bro complaints. Fans of the media personality already know what to expect, and Burn the Boats won’t change the minds of any of his detractors, the critic says. Berlinerblau continues:

Let’s put it this way: Little that transpired in Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats pushed artistic boundaries. Nor did much happen that might increase its star’s crossover appeal. The Chinese-American accents, the gags about pregnant men, the shout-outs to Alex Jones and Elon Musk, the use of the R-word, F-word (and strategic avoidance of the N-word), alongside a lot of LGBTQ-themed barbs — all of that might grow his massive fan base, but it certainly won’t diversify it. Presumably, that wasn’t the aim.

It’s certainly not unusual for the casual viewer to judge a project less harshly than critics, but when it comes to Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, it seems that many Netflix viewers agree with the negative reviews. The standup special holds a less-than-stellar 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , and even those who claim to like Rogan and his podcast are hitting Twitter with comments like:

I’m going to preface this with - I love stand up comedy and I don’t mind Joe Rogan. I enjoy his podcast. BUT - Someone close to Joe - please be honest and tell him this last special wasn’t great. This was a bizarre 21st century Sam Kinison impression.

Another couple of fans say they didn’t get very far in before jumping ship, with one tweeting :

Did Joe Rogan fans like this? I enjoy many of Rogan's podcasts, so I thought I'd enjoy his Burn the Boats comedy special on Netflix. I watched with my male roommate. We tried really hard to give it a chance. At 10 minutes in, he stopped watching. I stopped at 19. It sucked.

One viewer’s opinion echoes those of the critics, saying Joe Rogan’s material felt outdated. They say :

This Joe Rogan comedy special on Netflix is trash. Still making jokes about COVID in 2024, and being on a large stimulant dose is not funny. Not to mention he’s recycling old jokes. Just stick to the podcast.

Yet another podcast fan finds that platform more appropriate than the standup stage, writing :

Burn the Boats is just a Joe Rogan Experience podcast with no guest, but he’s screaming for an hour instead of talking for three… Burn the Boats is beyond describable regarding how terrible it is. It’s pretty much Joe Rogan screaming what he says on his podcast constantly minus the guest. It’s embarrassing. And I love joe🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️