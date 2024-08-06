Lots Of Critics Are Saying Similar Things About Joe Rogan's New Netflix Special, And For Once, The Audience Seems To Agree
A Joe Rogan standup experience.
Joe Rogan is both one of the most popular podcast hosts on the air and one of the most polarizing voices of our day. The former Fear Factor host and current UFC color commentator is known for discussing his often-controversial opinions on cancel culture and other topics on The Joe Rogan Experience, so with the release of his new Netflix special Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, it’s not surprising that his brand of humor is turning some people away. It is, however, a bit unexpected that both critics and the viewers looking for the best movies on Netflix seem to be walking away with the same opinion.
For Burn the Boats, Joe Rogan left behind the comfort of his recording studio to face a live audience in San Antonio, Texas, for an hourlong set. The comedy special aired live August 3 (and can now be streamed with a Netflix subscription), and it seems both critics and audiences alike are nonplussed with the show, calling it “outdated” and “terrible.” First, let’s see what critics are saying. Matthew Creith of The Wrap says the comedian relies too heavily on unoriginal jokes about COVID and gay men. Creith writes:
Daniel D'Addario of Variety agrees, calling the diatribes “decades too late,” saying it’s the issues he discusses that garner him attention rather than any unique takes on them. Joe Rogan uses Netflix’s live stream to get out all the slurs he longs to say but ultimately lacks courage and originality, the critic says, writing:
Jacques Berlinerblau of MSNBC says Joe Rogan’s Netflix special is simply light on comedy but heavy on bro complaints. Fans of the media personality already know what to expect, and Burn the Boats won’t change the minds of any of his detractors, the critic says. Berlinerblau continues:
It’s certainly not unusual for the casual viewer to judge a project less harshly than critics, but when it comes to Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, it seems that many Netflix viewers agree with the negative reviews. The standup special holds a less-than-stellar 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and even those who claim to like Rogan and his podcast are hitting Twitter with comments like:
Another couple of fans say they didn’t get very far in before jumping ship, with one tweeting:
One viewer’s opinion echoes those of the critics, saying Joe Rogan’s material felt outdated. They say:
Yet another podcast fan finds that platform more appropriate than the standup stage, writing:
If you are a fan of Joe Rogan and his popular podcast, you can stream Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats on Netflix — one of the best streaming services — now, and be sure to check out some of the other best shows to binge on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.