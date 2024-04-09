The Fallout TV Show's First Fan Reactions Were Wildly Positive, And Amazon Prime Video Pulled A Last-Minute Premiere Date Change

The wait for Fallout video games to be released is notoriously long, but fortunately, the Fallout show won't be following suit. Those with a Prime Video subscription will get to enjoy the series early, as a surprise announcement from Amazon noted we'll all be seeing it a bit sooner than planned. The series was originally slated for April 11th, but we're getting it a day earlier with some additional bells and whistles.

During the NCAA championship game, Walton Goggins popped up as his ghoulish character featured in the cast of Fallout to announce the entire season will now arrive on April 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET. In addition, it was revealed there will be a special fan premiere event, in which fans can choose factions and interact with their fellow factions via chat and see surprises seemingly tied to the show. Overall, it's a full day ahead of the release, but after the response of those who saw it early, I'm all for seeing it ahead of schedule.

Fans of the video game franchise were invited to a special screening of the series' first two episodes, and they seemed to be impressed. Obviously, there's an agreement to keep the details of the series under wraps for the privilege of watching early, but this tweet alone should let Fallout fans know they're in for a treat:

The end of the world had never been this exciting. #Fallout is a blast. @falloutonprime radiates FUN! Such a compelling first two episodes. Honestly cannot wait to continue this highly energetic, bloody, violent adventure! @Fallout 💙⚡️ pic.twitter.com/06o5ZH5QgkApril 8, 2024 See more

The above should be the tagline for the show because "highly energetic, bloody, violent" describes this franchise to a T. I guess Bethesda's Todd Howard wasn't just blowing smoke when he said the show came up with ideas he wished they'd used in Fallout already, which may be why so many are so thrilled after seeing the first two episodes:

I was lucky enough to see the first 2 episodes of the Fallout show.I can't say anything other than, as a huge Fallout fan, I am extremely excited. @falloutonprime #fallout pic.twitter.com/rZEuFBxHKVApril 4, 2024 See more

The series is set in the same universe as the games, to the point the show creators were told details of the yet-to-be-released Fallout 5. As such, it's no surprise that many who saw the episodes early are telling fans to be excited, perhaps to ease their fears that upcoming video game projects won't remain faithful to the source material:

I can confirm I've seen the first two episodes of Fallout on Prime in March. I liked it a lot I'm eager to see the rest of the season. I think this show is going to please a lot of my fellow fans, of ALL of the games #fallout #falloutonprime #primevideocreator @falloutonprime pic.twitter.com/77eKCtSzFbApril 4, 2024 See more

What might be the most interesting part of this announcement is that Prime Video is feeling confident enough in this series to release it up against a stacked night of programming. The 2024 TV schedule is rolling strong, and this series will hit Prime Video the same night as new episodes of Abbott Elementary, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Top Chef, American Horror Story, and Chucky.

Amazon could've just as easily waited an extra day to avoid all of that, but this release gives me the impression it's not a huge concern. Considering the one trailer I watched looked like the games brought to life, I can understand the confidence, especially with the words from early viewers supporting it.

Be sure to catch the early premiere of Fallout on Prime Video beginning on Wednesday, April 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET. I know that I'll be eagerly refreshing my app to tune in for the premiere as the time nears, and I'm sure many will be doing the same.