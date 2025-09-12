That Time Ashton Kutcher Got Reality TV Fan Mila Kunis A Call From The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Cast

It’s only been around a year since the très-scandalous Mormon TikTok influencer group MomTok made The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives a sensation for fans with Hulu subscriptions, and the second season was already released during the first half of summer on the 2025 TV schedule. Needless to say, the mothers have amassed quite the following, including Mila Kunis. She’s so much of one apparently, husband Ashton Kutcher surprised her with a phone call from the cast.

While attending a Tiff premiere for her new movie, Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man, she shared the stan-like behavior with ET. After the interviewer asked her about the Salt Lake City based show, the 42-lit up and claimed she could tell them anything about it. Then, quickly jumped into revealing how and when the telephone conversation went down with Kutcher. Kunis explained he was working on the east coast and called early with a tease, saying:

He was doing a junket in New York and he FaceTimes me. I think I was barely awake at the time, and he was like, ‘You’ll be happy about this.’

There’s one main thing that pops into my mind as she begins the retelling. As someone who grew up during the MTV Punk’d era, I don’t know if I could ever trust the 47-year-old. Clearly, she’s either an incredible sport of antics or he’s no longer reveling in that type of pranking. Either way, I’m glad that she stayed after his promise.

Quickly after the statement, Kunis said that he turned the camera around to reveal that he’d run into the girls from the newer reality show. Along with it, she shared that she was elated, and jumped right into a memorable chat, as she said:

LATER: And he just turns the phone and it’s the ladies from the [show]. And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And he knows me so well. And I was like, ‘Hi girls. What’s happening?’It was great.

It’s one hell of a surprise and maybe showcases a more positive angle on his current pranks. Regardless, as a fellow fan of the women of MomTok, I’m sure it was an A+ experience and conversation. You can check out the full clip of the anecdote below:

Her whole moment was kind of crazy, right? Barely coherent to greeting some of the world’s current most famous Mormon faces. And their popularity is just rising, Taylor Frankie Paul is the newest and buzziest Bachelorette along with Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt having joined ranks with announced DWTS contestant Alix Earle. I hope that this story’s quick twists and turns reflect 2025 Netflix streaming release Kunis is in and Season 3 of SLOMW. Fingers crossed!

For now, I’ll be content replaying Kutcher’s surprise video call of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives talking with his wife. Along with it, I’m happy to know another celebrity can be added into the reality TV fandom.