‘Where’s My Drink?’ Lisa Rinna Compares Filming The Traitors To Real Housewives

In just a few short years, The Traitors has become one of the best reality shows on the air. Those with a Peacock subscription have been treated to some delightful seasons of the show starring reality TV royalty. The Traitors Season 4 cast features some iconic Real Housewives, including the one and only Lisa Rinna. And the RHOBH alum compared and contrasted filming the competition show with her tenure on Bravo.

While Lisa Rinna thought she'd die without her phone on The Traitors, she managed to survive her time filming in Scotland. Only time will tell how deep she gets in the game, but she recently spoke to ET about her time on the show. She was asked what her strategy was going into the game of deceit, responding with:

I had absolutely no strategy. I come on as a fricking Housewife, they label you, right? So I get labeled into the Housewife category, which… there’s gamers that go out and survive the Survivor wilderness for 40 days and the Big Brother house. There so hardcore, they know exactly what they’re doing. And then there’s me. ‘Hi, what are we doing? Where’s my drink? And wait, I have to do that and be physical and carry shit?’

Honestly, this makes a ton of sense. While Lisa Rinna is no stranger to reality TV, her tenure on RHOBH didn't involve the physical challenges and strategic back and forth that The Traitors is known for. And it sounds like she had to adjust to this show, especially as her cast included icons from the best Survivor seasons, as well as other competition shows like Big Brother.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Traitors is available exclusively on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Of course, Rinna wasn't the only Real Housewife on The Traitors Season 4. Dorinda Medley returned after being voted out first last season, as well as Atlanta's Porsha Williams and Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett. The latter is a Housewife I thought would be great on The Traitors, so I'm hyped. Later in the same interview, Lisa Rinna went on to share how much fun the Peacock series is to film, saying:

It’s fun, it’s a game. That’s what’s great about it. It’s not toxic, it’s not negative, it’s not dark. It’s a game, we’re playing a game.

While on paper the Real Housewives franchise should be fun and not "dark", Bravo fans know that's not the case. The current era of the reality franchise is full of cast members trying to ruin each other's lives, as well as a number of notable arrests. So even though The Traitors is a game about lying and "murder", it's still lighter fare then Rinna's time on RHOBH.

In the same interview, Rinna accidentally realized just how similar these two projects can be. As she put it:

It’s different. Housewives is mentally and emotionally very difficult. This is emotionally and physically hard. This is hard. There’s people lying everywhere, you can’t trust anybody. So it’s kind of like Housewives.

Points were made. I have to assume that her time on the Real Housewives helped prepare Lisa Rinna for The Traitors. Then again, a number of the Housewives have struggled with properly playing the game. I'm looking at you, Dolores Catania.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Traitors Season 4 doesn't have a release date yet, but usually new seasons begin in January. Hopefully we get more information soon, because I can't wait to see how this cast of characters play the game.