Sounds Like Sarah Jessica Parker Wasn’t All That Happy About Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That Cameo Getting Leaked

When it was announced that a Sex and the City revival would be made, fans were somewhat disappointed that Kim Cattrall would not be returning as Samantha. Many subsequently wondered if the character would ever make a comeback, especially due to Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's alleged feud, which others have weighed in on. However, it was recently revealed that Cattrall would actually cameo in the second season of And Just Like That…, but now SJP is opening up about the fact that it wasn’t supposed to be public knowledge. And she's not all that happy about the secret getting leaked early.

The currently airing show, which filming wrapped on it second season back in April, it only a few episodes into its run and is set to air its finale in August. So it would've been easy to assume that the creative team wasn't looking for the plot point to be divulged right now. While appearing on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Radio Andy, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted she was "upset" that Kim Cattrall’s cameo got out and provided a few reasons for her displeasure:

[I] couldn’t have been more upset. … It’s a big bummer because it would’ve been so, like, fireworks in the middle of [the season] and also because we want to make sure expectations are real. It’s a little exchange that is happy, and it says everything about [Samantha and Carrie’s] relationship, all the stuff that’s off camera. They’re talking, they talk all the time, and it comes at a significant moment in the series.

It definitely would've been nice to watch the series and be surprised with Samantha Jones’ brief return, but leaks do happen quite frequently these days. One can understand Sarah Jessica Parker’s feelings about the moment being divulged so soon. As she said, it would've been a fun twist during the season, and viewers would've had not pre-conceived expectations about it.

In January 2021, it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall wouldn’t be in the Sex and the City revival, and original author Candace Bushnell even understood Cattrall’s reasoning for not being in the series. Apparently, the actress conveyed her desire to move on from Samantha. Now that the How I Met Your Father cast member is making her highly-anticipated return though, even Sarah Jessica Parker was excited. That personal investment is surely another reason for her being disappointed with the spoiler getting out.

As of now, Max has yet to renew And Just Like That… for a third season but, if the streamer does give it more episodes, Samantha likely won't return. Kim Cattrall recently told TODAY that the cameo is “as far as” she’ll go, but fans will surely hope that she'll reprise the role again. It’s been 13 years since Sex and the City 2, and a full-on reunion with Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbs would be great.

No matter how big or small Kim Cattrall’s cameo is on And Just Like That…, it'll just be great to see Samantha and get confirmation that she's still a part of her friends’ lives. Make sure to sign up for a Max subscription so you can watch Cattrall’s appearance on the show, which drops new episodes on Thursdays as part of the 2023 TV schedule.