Sarah Jessica Parker Weighs In On Kim Cattrall's Return For And Just Like That

When the Sex and the City series And Just Like That… was announced, it was also revealed that Kim Cattrall wouldn’t be joining her former co-stars in the revival. While it was no secret that the actress had some sort of feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, it was quite a shock to find out that she wasn't going to be in the first season. However, now Samantha is coming back for the second season of the Max series, and SJP weighed in on her return.

There aren't many details about Kim Cattrall’s upcoming cameo. However, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed to ET how she feels about her former co-star coming onboard for a small reprisal, saying:

I was really excited about the idea. I thought it was a really good idea, and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her, and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased.

It has definitely been a long time since Kim Cattrall met up with her Sex and the City co-stars, and Sarah Jessica Parker is not the only one who is excited about it. While there were rumors that the two were feuding, SJP previously denied that she was in a catfight with Cattrall, and it seems like that statement rings true today.

It’s definitely exciting that Samantha will be reuniting with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda in some way, especially after all this time. It was unknown if Cattrall would ever appear in the Sex and the City revival, and honestly, it felt odd without her there. However, now the crew will be together again (even if it's just for a short time), and we can't wait for the reunion.

Filming wrapped on And Just Like That… Season 2 in April, and the premiere is scheduled for June 22. As of now, there’s no information on when Cattrall’s cameo will happen or the capacity of it, so fans will just have to tune in to see her little comeback. Hopefully, this cameo will lead to more appearances from the Samantha actress if the series gets renewed for Season 3, but that's just a dream for now.

Just recently, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell reacted to Kim Cattrall’s return, saying she was both happy and surprised, admitting that “there was a piece missing” when it came to the revival. Prior to the series premiering, Bushnell also shared her thoughts on Cattrall’s absence, understanding that she wanted to do more than just be Samantha Jones. While And Just Like That… has definitely worked with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, now the group of friends will be whole again with Samantha returning, even though it will just be a cameo.

The first season of And Just Like That… is streaming now with a Max subscription, and Season 2 premiers this Thursday, June 22. Check out the 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres to look forward to this year.