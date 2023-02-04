Debra Jo Rupp, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace And More Of The OG Gang Responded After That '90s Show Landed Early Renewal From Netflix

That ‘90s Show was just renewed for a second season along with other streaming hits this past week. This shouldn’t be a surprise, given the teen sitcom has ranked high on Netflix since its release. As you would expect, the stars are pumped to be returning for Season 2, which is set to be comprised of 16 episodes. On that note, the OG That ‘70s Show cast immediately hopped online to celebrate the renewal, with Debra Jo Rupp, Wilmer Valderrama and more responding to the major development with some greatmessages.

Kitty Forman actress Debra Jo Rupp was one of the first cast members to jump on social media to mark the occasion. She took to Instagram account to post the most Kitty reaction ever, and it perfectly illustrates her excitement. Look at the That ‘90s Show clip she shared in the the A+ post down below:

Seriously, the beloved actress couldn't have chosen a better way to celebrate the big news, and she wasn’t the only Forman family actor to share thoughts on the spinoff's early Season 2 pickup. Red Forman himself, Kurtwood Smith, hopped on his Instagram Stories to repost the official word from Netflix. Just like his co-star, Smith tapped into his character's demeanor to react and did so with one of the gruff patriarch’s famous catchphrases. See what he had to say about audiences getting more of Grandpa Red:

Looks like fans – new and old – will get to hear Leia Forman and her friends get called “dumbasses” for the foreseeable future The excitement from Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who also serve as executive producers on the Netflix series, is lovely to see. And the Forman family celebration wasn’t done, as Eric Forman actor Topher Grace shared a message to his Instagram to champion the series’ renewal. And in typical Eric Forman fashion, Grace celebrated the show’s upcoming season with snarky and clever reaction:

Congrats to my friends on 90s Show! Can’t wait to be reunited with you all on That 00s Show, debuting fall 2038.

Also joining in on the fun was Fez actor Wilmer Valderrama, who celebrated the surprising moment by borrowing a page from Smith’s playbook. The star reposted Netflix’s renewal announcement on Instagram and also shouted out the new cast as well as Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp for getting a second season:

But the star wasn’t done congratulating the cast and crew, as he sent out a special message to the young cast. The father of one took a moment to acknowledge the pride he felt for his “nephews and nieces.” Check out the proud uncle moment in his post below:

The OG ‘70s Show star is clearly excited for another season, so viewers might already be getting the idea that they'll see Fez return in Season 2, despite Wilmer Valderrama’s busy schedule. His on-screen girlfriend, Andrea Anders, seemed to hint at the possibility as she jumped on her Instagram account to celebrate the early renewal. Anders was quite ominous with her words, as she proclaimed the sequel series was here to stay. Her posted was captured by co-star Kurtwood Smith:

It goes without saying that she seems ready for the viewers to revisit Point Place. The show has proven to be a breath of fresh air, revitalizing the classic TV franchise by placing it in a new decade. That's arguably made the series somewhat of a novelty. Of course, with Season 2, fans will get to see more of Leia and the gang and more of their misadventures. And since the show is set in the 1990s, maybe viewers will get more homages to classics like Beverly Hills, 90210 and even name-checks of stars such as Kevin Smith. And hopefully, more OG That ‘70s Show stars will appear in as well. We'll have to wait to see what happens but, in the meantime, let's just join the cast in celebrating this renewal.

While you wait for That '90s Show Season 2, check out Season 1 using a Netflix subscription.